রবিবার , ৯ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ২৫শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Sanjeev Kumar Birth Anniversary: Celebrating Actor’s Award-Winning Movies, and Memorable Multiple Roles

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৯, ২০২৩ ৭:৪০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
sanjeev kumar birth anniversary


Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 07:00 IST

From romantic leads to intense dramas and comedies, Sanjeev Kumar effortlessly embraced diverse roles.

From romantic leads to intense dramas and comedies, Sanjeev Kumar effortlessly embraced diverse roles.

On Sanjeev Kumar’s birth anniversary, here’s a look into actor’s award-winning movies and explore his brilliance in playing multiple characters.

SANJEEV KUMAR BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: On the occasion of Sanjeev Kumar’s birth anniversary, we celebrate the legendary actor’s remarkable journey in Hindi cinema. Born Harihar Jethalal Jariwala, he left an indelible mark on the industry with his performances. From romantic leads to intense dramas and comedies, Sanjeev Kumar effortlessly embraced diverse roles. His contribution to Bollywood with films like Arjun Pandit, Sholay, Aandhi, Trishul, and Dastak earned him multiple accolades. On his birth anniversary, let’s delve into his award-winning movies and explore his brilliance in playing multiple characters.

  1. Dastak
    Released in 1970, the film is based on the radio play Naql-e-Makaani, which was originally performed in the Lahore station in 1944. The film revolves around the struggles and challenges faced by a couple as they move into a new house. Sanjeev Kumar’s skills shine through as he delves into the complexities of human emotions and relationships.
  2. Koshish
    Directed by the legendary Gulzar, the movie holds immense significance in Indian cinema. The movie explores the journey of a deaf and mute couple, beautifully portrayed by Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan. Kumar’s exceptional performance in the film earned him a National Film Award, further solidifying his position as one of the finest actors in Bollywood.
  3. Aandhi
    The movie revolves around the love story between a hotel manager and a politician’s daughter, portrayed by Sanjeev Kumar and the renowned Bengali actress Suchitra Sen. Kumar’s performance was nothing short of brilliant, earning him the prestigious Filmfare Award. The film showcased his impeccable acting skills and ability to portray complex emotions effortlessly.
  4. Arjun Pandit
    Directed by the filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the movie is based on a Bengali novel by Balai Chand Mukhopadhyay. In Arjun Pandit, Sanjeev Kumar delivered a gripping performance that earned him Filmfare Award in the Best Actor category.
  5. Nishan
    The film marked a remarkable milestone in Sanjeev Kumar’s career, as the actor showcased his talent by portraying dual roles. It was a rare opportunity for any actor to get such a challenging and pivotal role in their first film as the lead. Sanjeev Kumar’s impeccable acting skills and ability to effortlessly switch between two contrasting characters left the audience in awe.
  6. Angoor
    The movie is a delightful adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic play—The Comedy of Errors. It revolves around the journey of two identical twins who are separated at birth. Forbes India included Kumar’s double role among the 25 best acting performances in Indian cinema during the celebration of 100 years of Indian Cinema.
  7. Naya Din Nai Raat
    The movie is set during the course of a single night, where the female lead, played by Jaya Bachchan, encounters eight different characters, all of whom bear a striking resemblance to her suitor, Sanjeev Kumar. Naya Din Nai Raat is a remake of the Tamil film Navarathri. Each character had its unique traits and characteristics.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Elephant Dead CTG
পাহাড় থেকে পড়ে হাতি শাবকের মৃত্যু
বাংলাদেশ
1688866933 photo
3rd Test: Bowlers shine as England chase 251 for Ashes comeback | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 6 25
বর্ষাকালে মিইয়ে যাচ্ছে বিস্কুট? মুচমুচে স্বাদ বজায় রাখুন এই সহজ উপায়েeasy kitchen hacks to retain crispy taste of biscuit in monsoon – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
sanjeev kumar birth anniversary
Sanjeev Kumar Birth Anniversary: Celebrating Actor’s Award-Winning Movies, and Memorable Multiple Roles
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত

iQoo 9T to be launched on end of july 2022, জুলাই মাসের শেষে রিলিজ করবে iQoo 9T – News18 Bangla

 rajkummar rao with patralekhaa mumbai

Patralekhaa Blushes as She is Called ‘Bhabiji’ with Rajkummar Rao by His Side

 untitled design 2022 12 08t210731.464

PM Modi on Biggest Poll Mandate

 wm soiabin oil ok one two sdk

সয়াবিন-সরিষা সব তেলই ভোক্তাদের নাগালের বাইরে

 645

কমিউনিটি ব্যাংকের পরিচালনা পর্ষদের ২৯তম সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

 wm protest in dhaka university

নিরাপদ ক্যাম্পাসের দাবিতে ঢাবিতে শিক্ষার্থীদের বিক্ষোভ

 IMG 20220327 WA0005

টাঙ্গাইলের ঘাটাইলে ভাইস চেয়ারম্যান আরজু’র বিরুদ্ধে এলাকাবাসীর ঝাড়ু মিছিল

 shamoli 20210707210959

চট্টগ্রাম থেকে বিদেশগামীদের ঢাকায় আনবে শ্যামলী এনআর

 1662635337 iPhone 13

হোলি-তে বাম্পার ছাড়! এই অ্যাপে iPhone 13 –এর দাম শুনলে মাথা ঘুরে যেতে পারে

 image 80758 1677582487

আর্জেন্টিনাকে বাংলাদেশে ভোজ্যতেলের কারখানা স্থাপনের আহ্বান