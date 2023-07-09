Sanjeev Kumar Birth Anniversary: Celebrating Actor’s Award-Winning Movies, and Memorable Multiple Roles

SANJEEV KUMAR BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: On the occasion of Sanjeev Kumar’s birth anniversary, we celebrate the legendary actor’s remarkable journey in Hindi cinema. Born Harihar Jethalal Jariwala, he left an indelible mark on the industry with his performances. From romantic leads to intense dramas and comedies, Sanjeev Kumar effortlessly embraced diverse roles. His contribution to Bollywood with films like Arjun Pandit, Sholay, Aandhi, Trishul, and Dastak earned him multiple accolades. On his birth anniversary, let’s delve into his award-winning movies and explore his brilliance in playing multiple characters.

Dastak

Released in 1970, the film is based on the radio play Naql-e-Makaani, which was originally performed in the Lahore station in 1944. The film revolves around the struggles and challenges faced by a couple as they move into a new house. Sanjeev Kumar’s skills shine through as he delves into the complexities of human emotions and relationships. Koshish

Directed by the legendary Gulzar, the movie holds immense significance in Indian cinema. The movie explores the journey of a deaf and mute couple, beautifully portrayed by Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan. Kumar’s exceptional performance in the film earned him a National Film Award, further solidifying his position as one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Aandhi

The movie revolves around the love story between a hotel manager and a politician’s daughter, portrayed by Sanjeev Kumar and the renowned Bengali actress Suchitra Sen. Kumar’s performance was nothing short of brilliant, earning him the prestigious Filmfare Award. The film showcased his impeccable acting skills and ability to portray complex emotions effortlessly. Arjun Pandit

Directed by the filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the movie is based on a Bengali novel by Balai Chand Mukhopadhyay. In Arjun Pandit, Sanjeev Kumar delivered a gripping performance that earned him Filmfare Award in the Best Actor category. Nishan

The film marked a remarkable milestone in Sanjeev Kumar’s career, as the actor showcased his talent by portraying dual roles. It was a rare opportunity for any actor to get such a challenging and pivotal role in their first film as the lead. Sanjeev Kumar’s impeccable acting skills and ability to effortlessly switch between two contrasting characters left the audience in awe. Angoor

The movie is a delightful adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic play—The Comedy of Errors. It revolves around the journey of two identical twins who are separated at birth. Forbes India included Kumar’s double role among the 25 best acting performances in Indian cinema during the celebration of 100 years of Indian Cinema. Naya Din Nai Raat

The movie is set during the course of a single night, where the female lead, played by Jaya Bachchan, encounters eight different characters, all of whom bear a striking resemblance to her suitor, Sanjeev Kumar. Naya Din Nai Raat is a remake of the Tamil film Navarathri. Each character had its unique traits and characteristics.