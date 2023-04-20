Sara Ali Khan Gets Trolled for Avoiding Paparazzi And Fans Who Wanted Selfies; Video Goes Viral

Sara Ali Khan enjoys a massive fan following and is paparazzi’s favourite star. The actress is often seen greeting the paps with much poise. However, the actress recently avoided the shutterbugs at the airport and hurried towards her car. A video of the same has gone viral and it didn’t go well down with the netizens.

In the video, Sara seemingly avoided clicking selfies with fans and didn’t pose for the paps either. While the camera followed her till the car, she turned back, greeted and rushed. The paparazzi was heard saying, ‘Sara ek min, ek min,’ the actress couldn’t pay much heed to the request. Netizens took to the comments section to troll her. One of them wrote, “She runs only when media is spotted, overacting ki dukaan, stop running behind her and do not pay any attention”. “Why is public so mad at her? These people just have their family money. We should support normal people instead of these stars,” read another one.

Meanwhile on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Pavan Kripalani’s murder mystery Gaslight in which she shared screen space with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh. The film received mixed response from fans and critics alike.

Sara will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, which has been backed by Karan Johar. The film is a thriller-drama inspired by true events and will see Sara essay the role of the valiant freedom fighter, Usha Mehta. This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942.

The actress recently wrapped the Delhi shooting leg for Murder Mubarak, where she would be seen sharing screen space with Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Vijay Varma, Tisca Chopra and Sanjay Kapoor. Apart from these two films, Sara Ali Khan has Laxman Utekar-directed romantic drama Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke with Vicky Kaushal, Anurag Basu’s anthology film Metro In Dino, and Mission Eagle with Tiger Shroff.

