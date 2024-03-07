বৃহস্পতিবার , ৭ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২৩শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sara Ali Khan Has Got Dad Saif Ali Khan’s Dark Humour, Says Homi Adajania: ‘I Loved Working…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৭, ২০২৪ ৪:১৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
whatsapp image 2024 03 06 at 22.05.49 2024 03 d395a1a4719527aaf53aa065167758f6


Sara Ali Khan talks about Murder Mubarak

Sara Ali Khan talks about Murder Mubarak

During the trailer launch of Murder Mubarak, Homi Adajania spoke about working with Sara Ali Khan.

As excitement grows for the release of thriller Murder Mubarak, Sara Ali Khan’s debut collaboration with director Homi Adajania has emerged as a key highlight of the film. Venturing into new territory, ‘Murder Mubarak’ presents Sara in a glamorous role, showcasing her versatility compared to her previous performances. The film also signifies a noteworthy partnership with filmmaker Homi Adajania, known for his unique storytelling approach.

During the trailer launch of Murder Mubarak, Homi Adajania spoke about working with Sara, drawing comparisons with her father, Saif Ali Khan. He said, “Sara has a lot of Saif’s wittiness. He thinks really fast and he’s extremely funny. And why I’ve loved working with Saif also has been because I think we are pretty much on the same wavelength we don’t have to complete sentences we get each other’s horribly bizarre dark humour and I found that it was the same with Sara.”

Talking about the effortless camaraderie between them, Homi said, “We got each other, there’s no explaining to do. We didn’t have to know each other for that long. So I think it’s the sharpness of Saif, she’s a very smart girl.” About the film, he added, “It’s exciting to give our audiences a peek into the bizarre world of the Delhi Royal Club and its eccentric members in ‘Murder Mubarak.’ This film is about a murder mystery that unravels many more mysteries once the investigation starts.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Murder Mubarak is out now. The trailer takes viewers to the heart of New Delhi’s upper class, where a series of strange events disrupt the peace of an elite club. As the polished facade begins to crumble, club members find themselves entangled in a web of deceit, testing their loyalties and blurring the lines between innocence and guilt. Leading the investigation is Pankaj Tripathi, portraying a determined cop with his own unique methods.

shreyanka mugshot 2023 11 8ef8dd88a71f919244a2d2ecf14e4f84
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving Read More



Source link

