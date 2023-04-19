বুধবার , ১৯ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ৬ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Vijay Varma Wrap Up Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak; See Pics

karisma


This will be Sara and Karisma's first project together.
With Murder Mubarak, director Homi Adajania, has pulled a casting coup of sorts.

With Murder Mubarak, director Homi Adajania, has pulled a casting coup of sorts. The film features an impressive ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Vijay Varma, Tisca Chopra and Sanjay Kapoor, among others. The cast and crew recently wrapped up their final shooting schedule in Delhi today.

Sara Ali Khan, who has been sharing sneak peeks from the Delhi shoot, took to Instagram and wrote, “That’s a Delhi Schedule Wrap ❤️ Thank you @homster for reminding me that the best thing we can do for ourselves is cultivate our instincts, respect our souls and only chase the truth. And in the midst of that purity, love and honesty we’ll make lifelong memories and hopefully capture some of it on celluloid. Jai Bholenath

Missing my pool, my sun, my moon, my morning dew on the grass, the sound of the peacocks and birds, my Dilli ka Khana, the sound of the Azan in old Delhi, spontaneous trips to Bangla Saab, driving past India Gate and so much more

Until next time hamari Rajdhani “

Sanjay Kapoor, too, took to social media and shared, “Murder Mubarak , It’s a Wrap , Great team , Had a Blast , Going to miss everyone , Missed @pankajtripathi and Dimple at the wrap party” One can see the entire cast and crew cutting the cake and posing together.

Karisma also shared pictures and wrote, “Wrap Mubarak ✨ We missed Dimple aunty and Pankaj ji. What an incredible cast and crew to work with ❤️”

On the work front, Sara was light seen in Disney + Hotstar’s Gaslight and Karisma will portray the role of a cop in Abhinay Deo’s Neo-noir series Brown. Vijay, on the other hand, will be seen in director Sujoy’s Ghosh’s segment in Lust Stories 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here



