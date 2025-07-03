Sara Ali Khan On Dating Apps, Love Life: ‘Never Used One; Looking For Different Person Now’ | Exclusive | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 04, 2025, 04:59 IST

Sara Ali Khan reveals that she has never used dating apps and why she’s against them. She also spills the beans on the lessons she learnt from her past relationships.

Sara Ali Khan’s Metro In Dino is currently running in cinemas.

Metro In Dino marks Sara Ali Khan’s first collaboration with Anurag Basu. The spiritual sequel of Life In A Metro sees her playing a confused young woman, torn between two men, juggling with the many ideas of what love really is. The early reviews are already out and Sara has been winning raving reviews for her performance in the film and for her chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur. Speaking exclusively to News18 Showsha, she recognises the many challenges of a modern-day relationship and states that ‘there’s a dearth of love today’, seemingly signaling that she’s single.

At the same time, she acknowledges her past relationships and looking at the silver lining, tells us that they’ve helped her evolve into the person that she’s today. So, what has she taken back from them? “When I think of love and relationships, love languages come to my mind. When you fall in love, you’ve to understand that people have different and their own ways of expressing something. Your love language may not match with your partner’s but you’ve to understand that they’re doing their best in their own way,” Sara remarks.

However, she’s quick to add that she’s not looking for someone similar to her former flames. “You might be a time-oriented or a physical touch-oriented person but your partner maybe like an act of service-oriented person. Being able to notice what they’re doing – I think that’s what’s interesting. Not everyone will love you the way you want to be loved but as long as they’re doing their best, it’s all good. I’ve learnt to understand people better. I’ve cleansed myself out. I’m looking for a different person now. I’ve grown up now,” she shares.

And what about dating apps, which have now become an inseparable part of modern romance? “I’ve never used a dating app. Some people use it and it’s fine but I feel that mil kar hi pata chalta hai. In a world where everything has become so digital, if meeting a partner also becomes digital, it won’t be fun for me,” says the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Kedarnath actor.

As Gen-Z continues to obsess over red flags and green flags in their potential partners, Sara quips that there are a bunch of red flag traits that aren’t completely unacceptable for her. “If my partner isn’t willing to acknowledge our relationship, I’ll give him 108 green flags. It sounds amazing to me because it’s a very rare situation (laughs). I also don’t believe in the guy always paying the bill. I believe in splitting it. Also, if they ask me about my whereabouts very frequently, I’m okay with it as long as they’re not tracking me through GPS or asks me to prove where I am (laughs),” reveals Sara.

On a related note, Metro In Dino also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It’s running in cinemas now.

