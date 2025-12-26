Sara Ali Khan On Growing Up With Single Mother Amrita Singh: ‘I Never Had To Shut Myself Down’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 27, 2025, 01:15 IST

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, recently reflected on how her upbringing shaped her understanding of womanhood, privilege, and personal strength. Following her parents’ separation in 2004, Sara, then nine, was raised by her mother alongside younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She believes this experience deeply influenced her perspective on women’s roles in society.

Speaking on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, Sara defined a strong woman as “someone who doesn’t fear having a voice.” She explained, “Today, society has evolved and women have become more free, but I think it starts from within. Your ability to emancipate yourself, to stand for what you believe in, and to stand up for yourself—that’s strength.”

Reflecting on her own privileges, Sara acknowledged, “I’ve always had a voice. I’ve never had to shut myself down. Even while growing up at home, questions and opinions were always welcome. I don’t know what it is to not have a voice. Not everyone has that, and kudos to those who live in a world that may not always support them.”

Sara also shared insights on subtle gender privileges, noting, “I think one of the biggest privileges is that you have a brother, and I have a brother, and we didn’t grow up in a household where they got the better chicken. That’s probably where our privilege begins.”

Her experience with a single mother shaped her understanding of gender roles. “You have to derive your own strength in a world where you’re aware that inequality exists. It’s not like mansplaining isn’t a thing or that we don’t live in a male-dominated world. Maybe we do—but it also depends on how seriously you take it. Women have a very important role to play in society. I grew up with a single mother, so the way I look at women is completely different.”

Sara also challenged traditional stereotypes about gender roles with humor. “Maybe to some degree people think women are the softer gender and men are providers, but growing up, that wasn’t my reality. My mom was doing everything. That bifurcation doesn’t exist in my memory at all. My mom doesn’t do any job that’s ‘ideally’ associated with women—she’s a bad cook,” she said, laughing.

Wrapping up, Sara emphasized the importance of curiosity and embracing diverse interests as part of modern life. “I have multiple interests. I like travelling everywhere—from Ujjain to the Maldives. So people wonder, ‘What is this girl?’ I come across as someone very curious. I celebrate all aspects of my life. I think modernity is really a way of approaching things. It’s evolution.”

