Sara Ali Khan Sets The Internet Ablaze With Her Washboard Abs, Hot Photo In A Swimsuit Goes Viral

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most famous and loved celebrities. She enjoys a huge fan following and her pictures always go viral. Just like today, she has set the internet on fire with her latest sizzling photo that showed her washboard abs. Sara shared photos in a swimsuit, instantly going viral and leaving fans in awe of her fitness.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a series of photos in which we can see her flaunting her sexy curves in a blue bikini. She has left her hair open and is wearing makeup. She did not write anything for the caption but only used emojis. Sara’s washboard abs took center stage. The internet was flooded with reactions as the photo went viral, with fans showering Sara with compliments for her incredible physique. One of the fans wrote, “Queen.” Many dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Take a look here:

On Monday, Ae Watan Mere Watan motion poster was released. The film is a thriller-drama inspired by true events and will see Sara Ali Khan play the character of a valiant freedom fighter, Usha Mehta. Now, Karan has released a new motion poster of the film. Karan took to Instagram on Monday, November 20, to share Sara’s new motion poster for the film featuring her speaking into a microphone. He wrote, “Aazad aawazein, qaid nahi hoti” ️ #AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime, coming soon only on @primevideoin.”

This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation in India’s freedom struggle.

“As an actor, and more importantly, as an Indian I am proud to be able to portray a character that echoes bravery, strength and courage. Working with Kannan Iyer sir is a sheer privilege as he is so passionate and emotionally invested in this story himself. And while of course, it is very challenging to essay a character that is vastly different from anything that I’ve done before, it is a project I’m going to work really hard on. And most importantly, I’m going to cherish every day that I get to play an enigmatic freedom fighter,” Sara Ali Khan said earlier, sharing her excitement about playing this role.

Sara also has Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur in her kitty.