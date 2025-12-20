Sara Ali Khan Stole The Spotlight With Her Chic Look At World Tennis League | Video | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 20, 2025, 18:09 IST

The actress will be seen next in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. (Photo Credit: Reddit)

The World Tennis League (WTL) is currently taking place in Bengaluru at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium from December 17 to 20. This marks the event’s debut in India, featuring global stars in a four-team, mixed-gender format.

The WTL continues to draw attention not only for its high-octane tennis action but also for its growing list of celebrity attendees. Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted at the tournament, adding to the league’s expanding reputation.

Sara Ali Khan’s Courtside Appearance

A short video clip from the event, now circulating widely on social media platforms, shows Sara walking courtside during a match. In one of the videos shared on Reddit, the actress is seen dressed in a chic red top and denim, confidently strolling along the tennis court. “Sara at World Tennis League Bengaluru,” the caption of the post read. “No, but I really want to know why all celebs are going there?” the user further asked.

Social Media Reactions

Her appearance quickly became a talking point online, with fans and netizens complimenting her appearance. “Man, she’s looking so prettyyyyyy,” a user wrote, while another said, “She is looking drop dead gorgeous in this outfit.” “Wow, the side bangs are really suiting her,” a user posted. “To promote the event,” an individual said.

About the World Tennis League

Presented by Iconik Sports & Events and powered by SpiceJet, the 2025 World Tennis League (WTL) is currently taking place in Bengaluru’s S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium. Fans in India can watch the event live on the Sony Sports Network, the official television broadcast partner, or digitally stream the matches on FanCode, the league’s official digital streaming partner.

Sara Ali Khan’s Work Front

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Metro In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by Anurag Basu, the musical romantic drama film also featured Fatima Sana Shaikh, Darshana Banik, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Pankaj Tripathi. The actress will be seen next in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which is set to release in theatres on March 4, 2026, just in time for Holi. The comedy-drama also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

First Published: December 20, 2025, 18:09 IST

News movies bollywood Sara Ali Khan Stole The Spotlight With Her Chic Look At World Tennis League | Video