Saraayah: What Is The Meaning Of Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra’s Daughter’s Name? | Bollywood News

Saraayah: What Is The Meaning Of Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's Daughter's Name?

  শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Kiara and Sidharth’s announcement sparked curiosity among fans, who are eager to know what the name means.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who welcomed their baby girl in July, have finally revealed the little one’s name. They took to their social media to share that they have named her ‘Saraayah Malhotra’, and shared the first glimpse of their daughter. But do you know what the name means?

Kiara and Sidharth shared a joint Instagram post, announcing their daughter’s name. They wrote, “From our prayers, to our arms, our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra सरायाह मल्होत्रा,” along with a folded emoji and a red heart emoji. Along with this, they shared an adorable picture showing their hands gently holding baby Saraayah’s tiny feet, wrapped in white crocheted socks.

This announcement sparked curiosity among fans, who are eager to know what the name means. A report by Hindustan Times states that, as per the actors’ team, the name is derived from the Hebrew words ‘Sarah’ and ‘Saraya’, and it means ‘God’s princess’. An internet search suggests that it could also mean ‘noblewoman’, ‘palace’ or ‘noble dwelling’.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first met in 2018 at a film party, but it was during the shooting of Shershaah in 2021 that they grew close. Their on-screen chemistry led to rumors, but the two kept things private for a long time. In early 2023, Kiara finally confirmed the relationship with a playful birthday post for Sidharth. A few weeks later, on February 7, 2023, they got married in a beautiful, intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 15, 2025. They shared the happy news on Instagram with a heartwarming pink announcement card that read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.” The message was simple, emotional, and full of gratitude. The design featured delicate heart balloons and soft pastel elements, with “Baby Girl” written in elegant gold script.

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television.

November 28, 2025, 17:11 IST

