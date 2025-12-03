Sarah Paulson Earns Walk Of Fame Star, Reflects On Her Dreams, Struggles & Love For Julia Roberts

Actress Sarah Paulson was officially immortalised in Hollywood on Tuesday, as she received her star on the Walk of Fame. The American Horror Story actress delivered a heartfelt and humorous speech reflecting on her childhood dreams, her early struggles, and the journey that led her to this milestone. Joined by partner Holland Taylor, close friends Amanda Peet and Ryan Murphy, and other longtime collaborators, Paulson spoke about idolising Julia Roberts as a teen, discovering the power of embracing her true self, and the opportunities that shaped her acclaimed career, right from American Horror Story to her Emmy-winning performance as Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson. Watch this video for more.

Last Updated: December 03, 2025, 14:15 IST