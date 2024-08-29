বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৯ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১৪ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Saripodhaa Sanivaaram FIRST Review: Nani, SJ Suryah Film Is A ‘Mass Blockbuster’, Priyanka Mohan Impresses

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram FIRST Review: Nani, SJ Suryah Film Is A 'Mass Blockbuster', Priyanka Mohan Impresses

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is out now.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is out now.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has been declared a superhit by fans, who loved Nani’s performance in the film.

Filmmaker Vivek Athreya’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has been released today, August 29. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram stars Nani as the male lead, Surya, while SJ Suryah is featured as the antagonist, Daya. The film also stars Murli Sharma, Priyanka Arulmohan, Aditi Balan, Sai Kumar and others in key roles. As per early fan reviews on Twitter, now known as X, the film is a ‘blockbuster’.

One user took to X and wrote, “CLIMAX LOVE SCENE – SARIPODHAA SANIVAARAM @DVVMovies COMMERCIAL LOVE & MASS BLOCKBUSTER @NameisNani @priyankaamohan @iam_SJSuryah.” Another added, “Vivek Athreya’s Redemption ❤️‍.”

One fan of Nani wrote, “BLOCKBUSTER talk everywhere #SaripodhaaSanivaaram @NameisNani bro .” Another added, “Based on a good concept that your anger is worthy only if it gives courage to others. Engaging 1st half with every actor playing their part with perfection. A huge shout out to SJ Surya, his presence elevates the movie like no other. 2nd half is intense except for a few minutes where the movie falls a bit flat. In total, excellent screenplay that gets you hooked throughout its runtime. BGM too, is on the spot. Nani as usual nails his acting skills. Priyanka Mohan has a significant role and does justice to it. Overall a banger movie that cannot be missed on the big screen.”

One review read, “Vivek Athreya’s Bloody REVENGE on the BOX OFFICE Saripodhaa Sanivaaram offers a fresh take on a familiar theme, driven by strong performances from Nani and S. J. Suryah. Suryah’s acting is a highlight, making every scene he’s in compelling to watch. Nani, as always, delivers with his usual charisma, and the supporting cast does well to keep the narrative engaging.”

Another mentioned, “#SaripodhaaSanivaaram – proper commercial cinema with Many mass moments Nani & Priyanka Mohan chemistry SJS screen presence .” Another added, “Intro + Bejoy jakes BGM .” One review mentioned, “Excellent moves by these actors creating huge hype among every set of audience with these films. #SaripodhaaSanivaaram Another unique experiment with massive story line interesting screen presence of @NameisNani

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s buzz is high in North America as well. According to a report published in the Times of India, the advanced booking of this film is open in over 180 locations. It has amassed a total of US $ 60157 (Rs 49.98 Lakh) by selling over 2,900 tickets.

Source link

