SarZameen Premiere: Sara Ali Khan Turns Cheerleader For Ibrahim, Hugs Him On Red Carpet | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 24, 2025, 23:17 IST

Sara Ali Khan cheered for brother Ibrahim at the SarZameen premiere and shared a sweet hug on the red carpet. Fans loved their sibling bond.

Ibrahim Ali Khan marked a major milestone in his career as he attended the launch event of his debut OTT film SarZameen. The young actor looked dapper in an all-black outfit and was seen beaming throughout the evening. But what made the moment even more heartwarming was the presence of his sister, actress Sara Ali Khan, who proudly stood by his side.

In a video that’s now going viral on social media, Sara is seen surprising Ibrahim at the premiere event. The two hugged each other warmly, with Sara flashing a big smile and showering her brother with love and support. Dressed in matching black outfits, the sibling duo twinned effortlessly on the red carpet, leaving fans gushing over their adorable bond.

Sara’s excitement was evident throughout the evening as she interacted with the paparazzi and cheered for Ibrahim. Netizens called her the “perfect hype queen” as she boosted her brother’s confidence and shared in his special moment.

SarZameen, directed by Kayoze Irani, is all set to premiere on July 25 on JioHotstar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol in pivotal roles. It explores the emotional story of a father who refused to bow down to threats, while a son is given up for the nation. It’s a tale of sacrifice, secrets, and a family torn apart by the weight of the past.

Speaking about Ibrahim’s performance in the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran had earlier told India Today, “Day one, when we were shooting a scene, I realised that the boy already has a very clear idea about the entire arc of the character. And then I spoke to Kayoze (director) and I realised that they worked on this for a year plus.”

