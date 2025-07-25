Sarzameen Review: Kajol Shines In Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Chaotic Take On Patriotism | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 25, 2025, 07:08 IST

Kajol, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the film.

Sarzameen Review: Kayoze Irani’s Sarzameen tries to tackle a lot – fatherhood, patriotism, trauma and radicalisation – all through the lens of a military family caught in personal and political conflict. But while the film has flashes of intensity, it loses direction quickly, never fully landing its emotional or narrative arcs.

The story follows Major Vijay Menon (Prithviraj Sukumaran), a strict army man posted in Kashmir. He comes from a military background and carries the emotional baggage of being raised by a cold, demanding father. Without realising it, he passes that same pressure onto his own son, Harman (Ibrahim Ali Khan), who has a speech disorder and a deep sense of inadequacy. Caught in the middle is Meher (Kajol), a mother who understands her son’s silence better than her husband’s principles.

When a terrorist exchange operation goes wrong, it pushes Harman in an unexpected direction. Feeling unwanted and angry, he ends up becoming a part of the very world his father is fighting against. Harman is now on the other side – a young boy turned into a weapon, willing to go to shocking lengths. The film then becomes a question of whether love – parental or otherwise – can undo that damage.

The film’s ideas are powerful on paper. It wants to say something about inherited trauma, about how hate grows when love is missing and about whether redemption is ever possible. But on screen, Sarzameen doesn’t have the control or clarity to deliver on that promise. Characters change suddenly without explanation. Emotional beats come and go too quickly. You’re left asking “why?” far more than “what next?” That said, the film moves fast. There’s no room for boredom – something is always happening. You may not fully grasp the logic of every twist, but you’re at least curious to see where it’s headed.

Kajol ends up being the only real saving grace of Sarzameen. Her performance is sincere and it lends the film some much-needed emotional realism. Prithviraj Sukumaran, while solid in presence and capable as always, is unfortunately let down by the film’s biggest technical flaw – the dubbing. It’s so jarring and out of sync that it completely pulls you out of the moment, no matter how intense the scene.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is better than he was in Nadaaniyan, but he’s still rough around the edges. There are scenes where he gets it right – especially in the action bits and shots when he leans into that quiet, brooding vibe that don’t ask for much. He shows a bit of vulnerability too, and that helps. But when the role asks for real emotional depth, it feels one-note. Mihir Ahuja does well in a short but impactful role.

Technically, also, the film does have its moments. The cinematography stands out, especially in capturing Kashmir’s breathtaking landscape. Action and chase sequences are well done – gritty and effective without being over-the-top.

Sarzameen does move briskly and throws up big emotional moments but tries hard to make a statement. And in trying to say too many things at once, it ends up saying nothing clearly. The script feels rushed and undercooked and character motivations are hard to follow.

Watch it only if you are curious about the premise or want to see Kajol in a strong role. But don’t expect a satisfying emotional arc or a coherent message.

