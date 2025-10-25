শনিবার, ২৫ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ০৮:২৯ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Satish Shah Death LIVE Updates: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Actor Passes Away, Last Rites Tomorrow

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৫ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
Satish Shah Death LIVE Updates: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Actor Passes Away, Last Rites Tomorrow


Satish Shah News Death LIVE Updates: In a heartbreaking news that has sent shockwaves across the country, veteran actor Satish Shah has passed away. The actor, famously known for ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ and ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, breathed his last on Saturday, October 25. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news of his death and revealed that the actor died due to kidney failure. Shah’s manager confirmed that his final rites will take place on Sunday, October 26.

Over a career of more than forty years, Satish Shah became a household name in Indian cinema and television through his memorable roles. He achieved cult status with his iconic performance in the 1983 film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. He also starred in films such as Shakti, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Fanaa, Om Shanti Om and others. On television, Shah’s role as Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is remembered as one of Indian TV’s most iconic comic performances.

As the nation mourns the loss of Shah, check out all the latest updates here: 



