শনিবার, ২৫ অক্টোবর ২০২৫
Satish Shah Once Made SRK Laugh Through Eight Takes On Main Hoon Na: 'I Started Calling Myself The Spitting Cobra'

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৫ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
Satish Shah Once Made SRK Laugh Through Eight Takes On Main Hoon Na: ‘I Started Calling Myself The Spitting Cobra’ | Bollywood News


Satish Shah once made Shah Rukh Khan laugh through eight retakes while filming Main Hoon Na. The late actor recalled the hilarious “Spitting Cobra” moment on set.

There are moments in cinema that never make it to the screen but live on in the memories of those who created them. One such gem comes from the late Satish Shah, whose unmatched comic timing could make even the most seasoned actors lose composure — including Shah Rukh Khan himself.

Long before memes and reels turned movie moments into viral laughter, Shah embodied comedy that came straight from instinct. His performance as Professor Rasai, the eccentric academic from Main Hoon Na (2004), remains one of the film’s most beloved highlights. What fans didn’t know is that those iconic “spitting” scenes weren’t just part of the script — they were the result of spontaneous chaos and Shah Rukh’s uncontrollable laughter.

“The Spitting Cobra” Is Born

In an old interview with Bollywood Bubble, Satish Shah recalled that his character’s peculiar habit of spitting while talking became so famous that he jokingly began calling himself “The Spitting Cobra.” “I used to take a gulp of water before the take,” he laughed. “Sometimes I’d overdo it — the water would spray out like a mist.”

That’s when things got hilariously out of hand. Shah revealed that Shah Rukh Khan just couldn’t hold a straight face while filming those scenes. “He kept bursting into laughter. We had to do eight retakes because he wouldn’t stop laughing,” Shah said. “By the eighth take, I was angry. I told them, ‘I’m not doing this anymore!’ But he laughed again, and they finally had to use Zayed Khan’s reaction shot instead.”

Even the crew couldn’t contain their amusement. “Everyone on set was laughing. It was impossible to keep a straight face,” Shah recalled.

When Comedy Spilled Beyond The Scene

The habit, however, didn’t end on the Main Hoon Na set. Satish Shah admitted that during another film shoot, he accidentally “sprayed” water on Govinda while speaking his lines. “Govinda didn’t even flinch,” he said. “He just smiled, wiped his face, and went on. That’s how sporting he was.”

What seemed like effortless humour on screen actually came from tremendous precision and courage — the ability to embrace silliness with full conviction. It’s what made Satish Shah’s comedy so timeless.

The Final Curtain

Tragically, Satish Shah passed away at the age of 74 due to kidney failure, leaving behind a legacy of laughter that defined generations of Indian cinema. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who confirmed the news, said, “Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired due to kidney failure. He was rushed to Hinduja Hospital where he breathed his last. A great loss to our industry. Om Shanti.”

From Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Satish Shah built a career on the kind of comedy that never needed exaggeration — just truth, timing, and heart. And if laughter truly measures legacy, few will ever come close to his.

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More

First Published:

October 25, 2025, 18:19 IST

