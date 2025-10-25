Satish Shah Once Said ‘I’m In No Hurry To Die’: ‘I’ll Rejuvenate Myself And Start…’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 25, 2025, 17:18 IST

After working in the entertainment industry for decades, delivering iconic projects, the actor had taken a sabbatical from his craft.

When Satish Shah opened up about his break from films.

Veteran actor Satish Shah, famously known for ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ and ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, passed away on Saturday. He was 74, and only two years ago, in an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18, the actor had spoken about growing old and not being in a hurry to die. After working in the entertainment industry for decades, delivering iconic projects, the actor had taken a sabbatical from his craft.

Satish Shah had said, “I’ve stopped performing in public now, I mean in movies and otherwise. I have taken, you could say, a sabbatical, and it has been rather long. Pehle se meri fitrat main raha hai, main koi cheez enjoy karta hoon tabhi karta hoon. I stopped enjoying, I guess, for a while, so I thought maybe I’ll rejuvenate myself and then start all over again. I’m in no hurry to die.”

In the same conversation, Satish recalled working with Farooq Shaikh in Club 60, who had passed away when the interview was shot. Satish said, “I miss him a lot even today. We’ve been together from 1970-71, and then suddenly he left us.” Recalling their fondest memories during their theatre days, he said, “This guy couldn’t control his laughter, even on stage… We have some wonderful memories together.”

Over a career of more than forty years, Satish Shah became a household name in Indian cinema and television through his memorable roles. He pursued his education at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, before training at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. He made his acting debut with Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan (1978) and went on to feature in more than 250 films over his illustrious career.

He achieved cult status with his iconic performance in the 1983 film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. Satish Shah also starred in films such as Shakti, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Fanaa, Om Shanti Om and others. On television, Shah’s role as Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is remembered as one of Indian TV’s most iconic comic performances.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news of Satish Shah’s death on Instagram today. In his video, Ashoke Pandit revealed that Satish Shah passed away due to kidney failure. His health suddenly deteriorated at home, and he was rushed to Hinduja Hospital. He passed away at the hospital. Pandit called it a huge loss to the film and television industry. Satish Shah’s last rites will be held tomorrow.

Kashvi Raj Singh Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-…Read More Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-… Read More

First Published: October 25, 2025, 17:18 IST

News movies bollywood Satish Shah Once Said ‘I’m In No Hurry To Die’: ‘I’ll Rejuvenate Myself And Start…’