Satyajit Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri Premieres At Cannes 2025: Know About The Film

Last Updated: May 20, 2025, 11:42 IST

As Satyajit Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri’s 4k version was screened at Cannes 2025, here’s all you need to know about the acclaimed movie.

Aranyer Din Ratri was released in 1970. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Satyajit Ray’s landmark movie Aranyer Din Ratri continues to hold a special place in the hearts of millions worldwide. The acclaimed feature film offered an array of emotions and a profound understanding of deep, meaningful thoughts and human behaviour. Starring legendary Sharmila Tagore, the late Soumitra Chatterjee, Aparna Sen, Simi Garewal and others, the movie keeps inspiring many filmmakers even after five decades from its release.

Post the 4k restoration of 1970 released Bengali-language movie Ayaner Din Ratri, titled ‘Days and Nights in the Forest’ in English, it was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year, with Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal in attendance. Wes Anderson, a long-time admirer of Satyajit Ray, introduced the at the 78th edition of the prestigious event under the Cannes Classics section, ahead of the timeless movie’s 4K restored version being screened.

All About Ayaner Din Ratri

Based on the novel of the same title written by ace Bengali novelist Sunil Gangopadhyay, Aranyer Din Ratri explores themes like a negotiation between castes and sexes, urban and rural, a sense of need and luxury, and more. The movie showcased how self-centred men lack sight of true wisdom and that only women can see through them.

The film’s plot revolves around a group of four men who escape the hustles of a city and embark on a journey to explore the forests of Palamau, presently Jharkhand. However, their vacation ultimately leads them to a trip of self-discovery. One of the dialogues exchanged by the lead characters reveals how the men, despite having spent three days at the bungalow, never bothered to inquire about the chowkidar’s wife’s poor health, who kept on serving them, and this has been hugely remembered till today to strike a firm reference to the movie’s theme.

Ayaner Din Ratri’s Cast

The movie, employing the literary technique of the carnivalesque, features the late eminent actor Soumitra Chatterjee as Ashim, one of the self-centred men from Calcutta, who went to spend a carefree holiday. He has been accompanied by three friends – Subhendu Chatterjee playing Sanjoy, Samit Bhanja essaying Hari and Rabi Ghosh as Shekhar.

On the other hand, Sharmila Tagore plays Aparna, the person who helps Ashim in his path of self-discovery. Simi Garewal portrays the role of a tribal Santhal girl named Duli, who was also lured by Hari to be intimate in one of the later scenes of the movie.

The movie also stars Aparna Sen as Hari’s former lover, Kaberi Bose as Jaya and Sharmila’s sister-in-law, and Pahadi Sanyal as Sadashiv Tripathi.

Ayaner Din Ratri’s Reception

The movie has garnered immense appreciation from fans and critics alike so far. It was also nominated for the Golden Bear for Best Film at the 20th Berlin International Film Festival. A sequel of the film titled Abar Aranye, directed by Goutam Ghose, was released in 2003.

Aranyer Din Ratri’s Grand Debut On The Cannes

For the screening, Sharmila exuded elegance in a green saree along with her jewellery designer daughter, Saba Ali Khan, and co-star, Simi Garewal, who was decked up in a pristine white gown by Indian couture label Karleo. They were introduced by Satyajit Ray’s fanboy filmmaker Wes Anderson, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Veteran actors Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal attended the screening of Aranyer Din ratri, directed by the legendary Oscar winning director Satyajit Ray at the 78th iconic annual Cannes Film Festival. Aranyer Dinratri is being screened under the Cannes classic section. pic.twitter.com/jHbRLkXwQ2— Sourav || সৌরভ (@Sourav_3294) May 20, 2025

Anderson is the person behind the remarkable movie’s six-year-long restoration by The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project at L’Immagine Ritrovata in collaboration with the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), Janus Films, and the Criterion Collection. As per reports, the Golden Globe Foundation provided the funding for the movie’s restoration works

First Published: