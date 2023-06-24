Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan Recalls Sajid Nadiadwala Compared His Film With DDLJ; Here’s Why

Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the biggest crowd-pullers of Bollywood, right now. The talented actor, who is best known for his exceptional comic timing, is currently going through the best phase of his acting career so far, with a highly promising line-up of films. Despite his last film Shehzada falling flat at the box office, Kartik is all set to star in a romantic musical titled Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. With the film inching closer to its release date, the stars have gone all out with the promotions. For the same, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani along with Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania, Siddharth Randeria and Anuradha Patel will be gracing the sets of Kapil Sharma show this weekend.

In a fresh promo of the episode that was released recently, Kartik Aaryan can be heard recalling an interesting anecdote about how he landed the part. As per the Freddy actor, Sajid Nadiadwala really took a liking to his chemistry with Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiya 2. He shared, “There were not many romantic scenes but a few moments of romance in the film. I remember even when he met me for the first-time regarding casting and I believe he met Kiara too, he said that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is like ‘Baazigar’ for us and this film will be like ‘DDLJ’. He passed a huge statement, but I felt nice hearing that and kept my fingers crossed,”

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to entertain the audiences with their upcoming love story, SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The trailer dropped earlier this month, gave a glimpse of an intense romantic film in the making. In the film, which reunites hit on-screen pair Kartik and Kiara a year after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, features the duo playing a married couple. However, it doesn’t seem that Kiara’s character Katha is very happy in the marriage.

The trailer begins with Kartik’s SatyaPrem and Kiara’s Katha on a vacation in Jammu and Kashmir. They are seen having the time of their lives while Katha makes it clear that she is already dating someone. Not completely heartbroken by the revelation, SatyaPrem decides to wait for her if she wants to get into a serious relationship. Soon enough, the trailer cuts to the couple getting married and it is obvious by now that SatyaPrem was very desperate to get married. At a point in the trailer, SatyaPrem is seen in bed with Katha and confessing that he is still virgin for he was ‘saving himself’ for his wife. The trailer goes on to show that their marriage is filled with highs and lows.

Satyaprem Ki Katha’ marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.