Saumya Tandon's Co-Star Aasif Sheikh Hails TV Actors' Effort In Dhurandhar: 'We're Much More Committed…' | Television News
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Saumya Tandon's Co-Star Aasif Sheikh Hails TV Actors' Effort In Dhurandhar: 'We're Much More Committed…' | Television News

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Saumya Tandon's Co-Star Aasif Sheikh Hails TV Actors' Effort In Dhurandhar: 'We're Much More Committed…' | Television News


Aasif Sheikh says Dhurandhar gave TV actors Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon, Rakesh Bedi a strong platform, and said that TV actors are far more committed and sincere in their work.

Aasif Sheikh Says TV Actors Have Excelled In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Aasif Sheikh Says TV Actors Have Excelled In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has emerged as a massive blockbuster and is showing no signs of slowing down. The film features a strong, talented cast, including notable TV actors Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon, and Rakesh Bedi. Aasif Sheikh, who worked with Saumya Tandon in the television show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, has now praised her, Gaurav Gera, and Rakesh Bedi’s performance in the film. He pointed out that while TV actors once faced discrimination and barriers, Dhurandhar provided them with a strong platform to shine. He also said that he believes TV actors are far more committed and sincere in their work.

Aasif Sheikh On TV Actors Shining In Dhurandhar

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Aasif Sheikh hailed TV actors Saumya Tandon, Rakesh Bedi, and Gaurav Gera for shining on the big screen with the hit film Dhurandhar. “Look, there has been a very big breakthrough. Just see how many TV actors are in the hit film Dhurandhar—Rakesh Bedi, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera—they are all TV actors, playing different roles. So I feel this is a good opening for TV actors. And everyone has done their work successfully. Everybody worked hard. Earlier, there was a barrier. People used to say, ‘Oh, they’re a TV actor.’ Even on OTT platforms, until now, people would comment, ‘They’re a TV actor,’” said Aasif Sheikh.

“But I can confidently say that we are much more efficient, committed, serious, and sincere. Because that’s how we were brought up—we have to finish the work. And all of us share this attitude: we don’t compromise on our work. We know that if we compromise, it will show on the screen. It’s an unspoken rule that you have to give your best, no matter what. Whatever your capacity is as an actor, you have to give your best,” he added.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, supported by Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Naveen Kaushik, and others.

Its second part, Dhurandhar 2, will hit cinemas on March 19, 2026. It will lock horns at the box office with Yash starrer Toxic, which is also slated to release on the same day.

January 03, 2026, 09:34 IST

