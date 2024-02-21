বুধবার , ২১ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৮ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Save The Green Planet Remake To Feature Emma Stone? Find Out

ফেব্রুয়ারি ২১, ২০২৪ ৭:২০ অপরাহ্ণ
news18 3 2024 02 bc1383f941164736276249485dc1e162


Published By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: February 21, 2024, 18:18 IST

Save the Green Planet achieved a cult status. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Save the Green Planet tells the story of a disillusioned young man who becomes convinced that a prominent businessman is an alien invader.

Fresh off her recent BAFTA win for Poor Things and an Oscar nomination, Emma Stone is reportedly in talks to reunite with director Yorgos Lanthimos for his upcoming remake of the South Korean fantasy comedy Save the Green Planet!. Originally, Jang Joon-hwan, the director of the original film, was attached to helm the English-language adaptation, based on a screenplay by Will Tracy, renowned for his work on HBO’s Succession and Searchlight’s The Menu. The project, scheduled to commence filming in the summer in the U.K. and New York, has been in development for some time.

A blend of dark comedy, Save the Green Planet! tells the story of a disillusioned young man who becomes convinced that a prominent businessman is an alien invader. He then kidnaps and subjects him to torture. What follows is a gripping battle of wits involving the captor, his loyal girlfriend, the businessman, and a private detective.

Should Stone sign on, she would likely take on a supporting role, reports Variety. This would mark the sixth collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos, who previously worked together on The Favourite.

Their next project, Kinds of Kindness, an anthology film featuring Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, and Margaret Qualley, is expected to be released later this year and may premiere at Cannes. Poor Things, in which Stone stars, has garnered 11 Oscar nominations, including nods for best picture, director, actress, and supporting actor, among others.

The remake also sees Lanthimos reuniting with producers Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe at Element Pictures for the sixth time. The film will be jointly produced by Element Pictures, Ari Aster’s Square Peg, and CJ ENM (formerly CJ Entertainment).

Save the Green Planet achieved cult status and became a festival favourite for CJ Entertainment upon its release in 2003. It received accolades at fantasy festivals in Bucheon, Buenos Aires, and Brussels, as well as at markets such as Rotterdam, Tokyo Filmex, and Moscow. Jang was also honored with the Golden Bell Award for Best New Director in Korea for his work on the film.

Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries has



