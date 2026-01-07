Sebastian Stan In Talks To Join Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman Part II’ | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 07, 2026, 05:45 IST

Sebastian Stan may soon be stepping into Gotham City. The Oscar-nominated actor, best known for his role as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is reportedly in talks to join Robert Pattinson in DC Studios’ highly anticipated sequel, ‘The Batman Part II.’

While details about Stan’s role are being kept tightly under wraps, it remains unclear whether he will portray an ally or an adversary to Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne. Given his extensive experience playing morally complex characters, the casting has already sparked speculation among fans about what kind of presence he could bring to Matt Reeves’ dark and grounded Gotham.

Directed by Reeves, ‘The Batman Part II’ is expected to begin filming next spring, with Warner Bros. eyeing an October 2027 theatrical release. The first installment, released in March 2022, was both a critical and commercial success, earning Rs 772 million at the global box office and cementing Pattinson as a compelling new take on the Caped Crusader.

The sequel continues to build an impressive ensemble. Colin Farrell is set to return as Oz Cobb, also known as The Penguin, following the success of his standalone HBO spinoff. Jeffrey Wright will reprise his role as Commissioner James Gordon, while Andy Serkis is back as Alfred Pennyworth. Barry Keoghan is also expected to return as the Joker after his brief but chilling appearance in the first film.

The cast recently expanded further with the addition of Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson. Notably, Johansson and Stan have previously shared the screen in multiple Avengers films, while Stan also worked with Pattinson in Netflix’s 2020 psychological drama ‘The Devil All the Time.’

Matt Reeves on the Long Road to the Sequel

Reeves, who co-wrote the sequel with Mattson Tomlin, has acknowledged the lengthy development process while emphasizing his confidence in the story.

“It’s been a long journey, but I am so incredibly excited. I’m really proud of the script me and Mattson did,” Reeves told Variety at the Emmys in September.

The director also revealed how seriously the team has taken secrecy around the project. “We put [the script] into a secret pouch that literally has a lock on it with a code. [Pattinson] was in New York at the time, and everything is high security.”

Although ‘The Batman Part II’ exists outside the main continuity of the newly rebooted DC Universe, it is still being developed under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios banner. The studio’s broader slate includes upcoming releases such as ‘Supergirl,’ ‘Clayface,’ and a new ‘Wonder Woman’ film, signaling an ambitious future for DC on the big screen.

