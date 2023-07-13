Second Song From Sai Dharam Tej’s Bro Out On This Date

The makers of the upcoming Telugu film Bro, starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, have announced that the film’s second single, titled Jaanavule, will hit the theatres on July 15. They shared a poster featuring Sai Dharam Tej and Ketika Sharma posing in front of a clock. This suggests that the song will also revolve around Tej’s character, similar to the previous single. The song is described as a “symphony of love”, indicating that it may be a romantic number. Fans can look forward to immersing themselves in this upcoming song from the film.

Directed by Samuthirakani, the movie is set to hit theatres on July 28. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory in association with Zee Studios, Bro features a screenplay and dialogues by Trivikram. Pawan Kalyan portrays the title character, while Sai Dharam Tej takes on the role of Mark/Markandeyulu. This film marks the first collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej.

The first single of the film, titled My Dear Markandeya was earlier released and it features a simple and catchy tune. The song showcases the stunning Urvashi Rautela, known for her appearances in “Boss Party” and “Wild Saala.” Revanth and Snigdha Sharma have lent their voices to the song, with catchy lyrics penned by Ramajogaiah Sastry, including lines like “Come on come on Dance Bro…Yamma Yamma Beats Bro….Zingadi Ne Juke Bro.”

Bro is reportedly described as a family drama infused with elements of fantasy and spirituality. In addition to Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, the film features an ensemble cast including Ketika Sharma, Priya Prakash Varrier, Samuthirakani, Rohini, Rajeswari Nair, Tanikella Bharani and Vennela Kishore, among others. The technical crew behind the film includes music composer S Thaman, cinematographer Sujith Vasudev and editor Navin Nooli.

The teaser of Bro prominently showcases Pawan Kalyan’s iconic style and charisma, captivating the audience with his vintage charm. While Sai Dharam Tej is seen in a few moments, Pawan Kalyan dominates the teaser completely. Director Samuthirakani has incorporated Kalyan’s mannerisms from his earlier films like Thammudu, Badri and Jalsa to delight his fans.