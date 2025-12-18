বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:৪৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
From Garry to Greatness: Nathan Lyon surpasses McGrath in Adelaide, spins himself into Ashes history | Cricket News Selena Gomez On Scrutiny Over How She Talks: 'My Throat Swells Inside Sometimes' | Hollywood News 'They missed a trick': R Ashwin questions CSK's strategy at IPL auction | Cricket News Caught on camera! 'Angry' Jasprit Bumrah snatches phone after fan ignores warning – WATCH | Cricket News What To Watch In 2026 On OTT: Euphoria 3 To Young Sherlock, YA Dramas Set To Dominate | Web-series News Rob Reiner And Michele Singer Reiner's Children Mourn Parents: 'They Were Our Best Friends' | Hollywood News Rob Reiner Never Feared Son Nick Reiner Was 'Violent': 'No One Saw This Coming' | Hollywood News Kumar Sanu Files Rs 30 Lakh Defamation Case After Ex-Wife Alleges He Mistreated Her During Pregnancy | Bollywood News Oscars Will Move From Broadcast To YouTube In 2029 Under A Multi-Year Deal | Hollywood News Neha Kakkar Gets Trolled For New Song Candy Shop; Fans Call It 'Cringe K-Pop Copy' | Bollywood News
Selena Gomez On Scrutiny Over How She Talks: 'My Throat Swells Inside Sometimes' | Hollywood News

  বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৮ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Selena Gomez On Scrutiny Over How She Talks: ‘My Throat Swells Inside Sometimes’ | Hollywood News


Selena Gomez discusses feeling vulnerable about her voice, lupus-related arthritis, and melasma.

Selena Gomez Opens Up On Scrutiny Over How She Talks.

Selena Gomez Opens Up On Scrutiny Over How She Talks.

Hollywood actress-singer Selena Gomez feels “vulnerable” about her voice. The actress-singer, 33, answered a fan question about how her vocal tone has shifted in recent years on an Instagram Live session.

“Yeah I’ve gotten this question a few times. The voice thing. So, sometimes when I’m on, nevermind”, she said, before switching gears. “There’s no excuse. I don’t really care. I think my point is that sometimes things happen. I get weird. My throat kind of swells inside sometimes. That’s all”.

The singer and actress has been candid in the past about the challenges she’s faced following her lupus and bipolar disorder diagnosis, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In an episode of ‘Good Hang with Amy Poehler’ podcast, she revealed that she struggles with arthritis from lupus, and that helped influence the packaging of her Rare Beauty products.

“I have arthritis in my fingers, and that’s due to my lupus. So, I remember before the brand, I was trying to open a water bottle and it hurt really bad before I was on the right medication. And we somehow inherently made the products easy to open, and then we realized, wait, they kind of have to be that way. And then we started to make every product with the intention of (working for) anybody who (has) dexterity problems”.

As per ‘People’, she has also answered other lighthearted questions about her health. Last week, she shared one such question in a video on her Instagram Stories.

A make-up free Gomez told viewers, “someone made me laugh because they asked me, ‘How do you shave your mustache?’”. She then went on to point out that she doesn’t have a five o’clock shadow, but instead the discoloration was due to “my melasma”.

“I take care of it and treat it, but yeah it’s there. I totally get it. It’s from the sun”, the singer explained while encouraging her followers to use sunscreen.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

Location :

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

First Published:

December 18, 2025, 07:59 IST

