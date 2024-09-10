Selena Gomez Reveals She Is ‘Dying to Be a Mother’: ‘Unfortunately, I Can’t Carry My Own Children’

In a poignant Vanity Fair cover story released Monday, Selena Gomez, 32, shares her deeply personal journey regarding motherhood. The singer, known for her openness and vulnerability, discussed how her medical history has shaped her family planning.

Gomez, who underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 after battling lupus, revealed that she is unable to carry her own children due to ongoing medical issues. “I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while,” she candidly shared.

Despite the initial difficulty in accepting this reality, Gomez has found solace and hope. “It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it,” she admitted. “But I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.”

Gomez’s outlook on her future as a mother is filled with gratitude and optimism. “It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby,” she expressed.

In her interview, Gomez also touched on her relationship with Benny Blanco, which began in July 2023. She reflected on her five-year period of being single and the importance of family in her life. “If this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family,” she said, highlighting her commitment to creating a loving home for the future.