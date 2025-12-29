Seoul Lights Up With BTS V’s 30th Birthday: Giant Dolls, Screens And Fan Projects | Korean News

Last Updated: December 30, 2025, 04:44 IST

BTS V turns 30! Fans in Seoul celebrate with giant dolls, subway ads, digital screens, and themed café events honouring the K-pop superstar.

BTS V, also known as Kim Taehyung, is celebrating his first birthday outside the military since completing his 18-month enlistment in 2022. Fans in South Korea pulled out all stops to mark the occasion, creating large-scale displays and interactive experiences across Seoul.

A 6-meter-tall giant V doll dressed in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform was installed at Hangang Cruise Terminal, one of Hangang Park’s busiest areas. The outfit paid tribute to V’s ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium in August 2025. The striking display drew crowds of local visitors and tourists, making it a central highlight of the birthday celebrations.

Nearby, a dedicated photo zone at HYBE featured a 3-meter-tall Christmas tree honoring the fourth anniversary of V’s song Christmas Tree, accompanied by life-sized V standees. Fans flocked to the area to capture memorable photos, while another display across from Seongsu XYZ served as a popular meetup spot.

Citywide Celebrations and Interactive Fan Events

Seoul’s subway stations lit up with lightbox screens displaying V’s birthday advertisements, reaching over a million daily passengers. Outside the HYBE building, buses wrapped in birthday greetings added another layer of excitement, while six massive digital screens exceeding 1,500㎡ were installed in Gangnam, Hongdae, Sinchon, Myeongdong, and Seoul Station.

The city also saw its first-ever lapping advertisement at Seongsu-dong’s AK Valley, a hotspot with more than 100,000 daily visitors, further cementing the celebration in the city’s most iconic locations.

Fans also curated over 30 themed café events across Seoul, each offering unique decorations, menus, and experiences. These cafés became gathering spots where fans could connect, celebrate, and express their love for V, making the birthday a truly interactive and citywide fan-driven celebration.

The extensive projects across Seoul highlight the dedication and creativity of V’s fandom, showing just how deeply BTS’s influence extends beyond music into culture and city life.

