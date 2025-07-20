Sexy! Aisha Sharma Sets Temperatures Soaring With Her Latest Sizzling Picture | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 20, 2025, 15:06 IST

This isn’t the first time Aisha Sharma has turned a mundane backdrop into a fashion runway.

Aisha Sharma Sets Temperatures Soaring With Her Latest Sizzling Picture

Actress and fitness enthusiast Aisha Sharma has once again taken the internet by storm with her latest sizzling photo. Known for her glamorous physique, Aisha left fans stunned as she flaunted a daring look in a cleavage-baring outfit that oozed confidence and charm.

The photo, which she shared on Instagram stories, features Aisha in a deep-cut black ensemble, accentuated with minimal accessories and bold makeup. The photo quickly went viral. She is seen posing for a selfie and opted for a casual flaunting her cleavage.

Take a look here:

Recently, Aisha shared a photo in which she is seen posing infront of mirror and flaunting her physique. Aisha Sharma was seen cycling in the city. She looked stunning in red colour athleisure and posed for the camera.

Aisha Sharma raised the temperature as she dropped a sizzling video where she’s seen striking poses in front of a mirror, dressed in a barely-there cream halter bralette and a thigh-high slit skirt that highlights her toned frame. The outfit features a twisted cross-front design, making the ensemble look both sensual and sculptural.

This isn’t the first time Aisha Sharma has turned a mundane backdrop into a fashion runway. Whether it’s an elevator, a bar, or a sunlit corner at home, Aisha knows how to serve fashion with a side of effortless confidence. In a recent series of mirror selfies, she was seen rocking a strapless powder blue mini dress with midriff cut-outs, paired with fierce black knee-high boots.

For the uninitiated, Aisha Sharma is an actress and model with a massive social media presence. With over 6.3 million followers on Instagram, she keeps fans engaged with glimpses into her glamorous life, gym routines, travel escapades, and fashion experiments. She is also the younger sister of actress Neha Sharma and frequently trends for her daring, fashion-forward looks.

Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g…Read More Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g… Read More

Check latest Bollywood news updates, events and award shows, upcoming hindi movies releases, exclusive interviews, box office collections, reviews, trailers, and more! Download the News18 App

view comments

First Published:

News movies » bollywood Sexy! Aisha Sharma Sets Temperatures Soaring With Her Latest Sizzling Picture