মঙ্গলবার , ২৬ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১২ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Sexy! Alaya F Flaunts Her Curves In Mesh Corset At Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer Launch, See Hot Photos

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৬, ২০২৪ ৯:৩৬ অপরাহ্ণ
alaya 2024 03 eb90167dd85e2df36b5acfcb2d3e84c9


Alaya F is one of the most stylish Gen-Z fashion icons in Bollywood and continues to impress her fans with her impeccable style. She effortlessly blends contemporary trends with her unique fashion statements. Most recently, she set social media ablaze in a black mesh corset and a green mini skirt.

Alaya attended the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in a stunning outfit. She looked ravishing in a black mesh corset top paired with a green skirt. She let her hair loose in curls as she posed with her co-star Tiger Shroff. She captioned the post, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer launch .”

Have a look at Alaya F’s post here:

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated Bade Miya Chote Miyan will soon be hitting the big screens. The action entertainer promises to be a visual treat for fans and cinema lovers. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by Jackky Bhagnani, the film has generated quite a buzz around itself. Now, the makers have finally dropped the trailer.

In the trailer, Akshay and Tiger go to great lengths to protect the nation from a terrorist attack. They perform intense stunts and deliver impactful dialogues. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist, Kabir, who has hijacked a potent, powerful and dangerous weapon and Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are entrusted with the task of getting it back safely.

The original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was directed by David Dhawan. It starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in titular roles and was released in 1998. On the other hand, the new Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was announced in February 2023. Helmed by the celebrated director Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, the film promises to be the biggest blockbuster of 2024. Prithviraj Sukumaran was recently seen in Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 10 this year. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in key roles.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

wm Amir Khasru Mahmud
‘বিদেশিদের অভিনন্দন মানেই অবৈধ সরকারকে গ্রহণ করা নয়’
বাংলাদেশ
1711467547 photo
Watch: Virat Kohli hugs an emotional Shikhar Dhawan in a heartwarming gesture | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
wm PALAK 2
ন্যাশনাল রোমিং যুগে বাংলাদেশ
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

