Sexy! Disha Patani Flaunts Her Curves And Cleavage In A White Cut-Out Gown, See Hot Photos

Disha Patani is amping up her fashion game and how! Her red carpet looks, speak volumes about her impeccable sense of style. Be it with her traditional sarees to flaunt her ethnic beauty or with gowns and dresses to flaunt her curves and elegance, the actress always manages to make heads turn. Having said that, the ‘Malang’ actress recently got all the shutterbugs capture the best of her angles at a fashion event in town.

Disha looked all things ravishing and radiating in a white cut-out gown. The gown also featured a thigh-high slit. Finding the right balance between elegance and charm, Disha posed with perfection. She sizzled with a statement stone-studded necklace and completed her look with well defined eyes and a red lip colour. A neat hair bun and sparkly heels complemented her.

Off-late Disha made heads turns with a bundle of saree looks at events. with time, the actress has emerged to be a fashion icon and surely knows the style game to the core.

In fact, last week, Disha Patani arrived in style for a star-studded event in Mumbai and took the online world by storm, quite literally. She grabbed many eyeballs as she posed sensuously in a sizzling red saree paired with a plunging blouse.

Earlier, Disha Patani raised temperatures with her sexy look at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. However, not everyone was on board with her bold outfit. The actress was seen making her way to the star-studded party wearing a chocolate brown saree. Disha styled the saree with a plunging blouse and heels. Several videos of her appearance went viral.

On the work front, it is reported that Disha is set to reunite with Tiger Shroff. Filmmaker Jagan Shakti earlier confirmed to ETimes that the duo would be starring in his upcoming film, Hero No 1. Initially, Sara Ali Khan was cast for the role but the actress opted out of the project due to scheduling conflict. “Disha is the fittest and apt to do action. Sara was definitely a part of it, but unfortunately, we couldn’t match the date,” Jagan said. Disha also has Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra.