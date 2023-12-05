Sexy! Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Her Curves In Body Hugging Dress, Hot Video Goes Viral

Janhvi Kapoor is making heads turn and how! Be it red carpet apperances or casual candid outings, the actress makes a noteworthy appearance with her outfit, which proves that she has an impeccable sense of style. At the recently held red carpet premiere of The Archies, Janhvi looked all things ravishing in a black shimmery stone studded gown. A video of the same has gone viral.

Janhvi donned one of her brightest smiles. Leaving her long wavy locks open, the actress completed her look with well defined eyes and a red lip colour. She looked breathtakingly gorgeous and found the perfect balance between elegance and charm.

Meanwhile on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will soon be making her Telugu debut with the film Devara. She confirmed about the same on her birthday. Expressing the same, she wrote, “It is finally happening. Can’t wait to team up with my favourite Jr NTR,” accompanied by a red heart emoji in the caption. Jr NTR responded to her post with, “Welcome on board, Janhvi. Wishing you a very happy birthday … Have a fantastic one.”

Janhvi recently posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the film’s set on Instagram. It has gone viral in no time. In the picture, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen wearing a blue saree with a green blouse, and sporting kohl-rimmed eyes. Her caption reads, “I miss the set, the team, and being Thangam,” along with the hashtag #Devara. Shikhar Pahariya, rumoured to be her boyfriend, commented, “Thangammmm,” in the post’s comments section.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, alongside Varun Dhawan. She is known for her roles in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories, and GoodLuck Jerry. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Mr And Mrs Mahi. Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.