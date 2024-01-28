রবিবার , ২৮ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৪ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sexy! Malaika Arora Sizzles In A Bralette And Skirt At Jonas Brothers’ Afterparty; Watch Hot Video

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২৮, ২০২৪ ৯:৪৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
fotojet 2024 01 28t085951.007 2024 01 246562e95f4ce786a22904a2a14559ce


Last Updated: January 28, 2024, 09:01 IST

Malaika Arora was recently spotted in town

Malaika Arora was recently spotted in town

Malaika Arora recently attended the Jonas Brothers’ afterparty in town.

Whether it’s fashion or fitness, Malaika Arora surely knows how to make heads turn. The actress was recently spotted at the Jonas Brothers’ afterparty in town. Donning a sizzling bralette and mini skirt, Malaika looked ravishing as the shutterbugs captured her entering the party.

Malaika teamed her attire with a light denim blazer and completed her look with chunky jewelry. A pair of black high heels and a golden bag tied her whole look together. She wore one of her brightest smiles for the camera.

Have a look at the video:

Nick Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, rocked the stage at Lollapalooza India in Mumbai on Saturday evening. It was their first-ever concert in India. After their concert, Priyanka’s close friend Natasha Poonawalla hosted a bash for them.

Apart from Malaika, Madhuri Dixit, along with her husband Dr. Shriram Nene, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, and many other celebs, were seen attending the bash in town.

Coming back to Malaika, speculations were rife about the alleged breakup of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. Malaika, serving as a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa alongside Farah Khan, dropped hints about her single status and expressed openness to remarriage in a recent episode. This development followed closely after her former husband, Arbaaz Khan, tied the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan.

Although there hasn’t been an official statement from them about the breakup, there are rumors that Arjun is now dating Kusha Kapila. They were seen together at a party at Karan Johar’s house, and their pictures from the event went viral. However, Malaika and Arjun have been seen together on lunch and dinner dates, contradicting these breakup rumors.

aditi mugshot 2023 11 5ad98019419997fb0d1c418cfd0217d4 scaled
Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri is the Senior Subeditor at News18.com. An avid Bollywood enthusiast, she loves interviewing B-Town celebrities, uncovering their stories



Source link

