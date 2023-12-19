 Buy cheap website traffic
Sexy! Mouni Roy Looks Smoking Hot In A White Swimsuit As She Takes A Dip In The Pool; Photos

Last Updated: December 18, 2023, 13:58 IST

Mouni Roy looks ravishing in her recent pool photos

Mouni Roy looks ravishing in her recent pool photos

Mouni Roy turns up the heat in a white swimsuit. The actress was last seen in Sultan of Delhi.

Mouni Roy needs no introduction. She has become one of the highest-paid Hindi television actresses after appearing in the supernatural thriller series Naagin and its sequel, Naagin 2. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, she is also known as a fashion icon. She never misses a single chance to embrace her distinctive sense of style and surprise her fans. Maintaining that trajectory, the actress is turning up the heat and how. One of the most fittest stars in showbiz, the actress also has an impeccable sense of style for which she enjoys a massive fan following.

The actress recently took to her Instagram handle to drop in a bundle of ravishing photos from her pool day. Mouni looked all things hot in a white swim suit. She flaunted her curves and a perfect jawline as she lazed inside a pool. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “My dreams were all my own; I accounted for them to nobody; they were my refuge when annoyed , my dearest pleasure when free….”

Have a look at the photos :

Mouni Roy has come a long way ever since she made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She became a popular name after she starred in Naagin. Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra. Recently, she was also seen in a music video titled ‘Dotara’ along with Jubin Nautiyal. Mouni Roy was last seen in the web-series Sultan of Delhi.

In a recent interview, Mouni shared that it is projects like Sultan of Delhi and Brahmastra which changed people’s perception of her as an actor. “Brahmastra was absolutely different. When you see Gold, RAW and Made In China, I had played very Indianised characters. Maybe after Naagin and Sati, people could only see me as a ‘saree-clad Indian character’. So, for Milan sir to think of me as this cabaret dancer Nayantara, at a time when Brahmastra had not even released. I think it is an exciting time to be an actor where makers can visualise you in different roles. Such great parts are being written. I really feel fortunate to be offered these parts and be able to play them on screen,” she told Indian Express.

