Sexy! Mouni Roy Sets Temperature Soaring With Her Black Look; Hot Photos Go Viral

Ruling social media and leaving all jaw-dropped is no less than a daily routine for Mouni Roy. The actress often leaves everyone stunned with gorgeous photos and videos of herself. Once again, Mouni Roy is doing same.

Recently, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which she was seen posing in a furry black outfit. She kept her tresses open, opted for kholed eyes and looked breathtakingly gorgeous as ever. Mouni captioned her post with a quote by Edgar Allan Poe and wrote, “THERE IS NO BEAUTY WITHOUT SOME STRANGENESS”.

Soon after the photos were shared online, fans rushed to the comments section to compliment the actress. One of the fans wrote, “Certainly, The Epitome of Beauty”. Another user shared, “Black is made for you”. “Dudee !! She slayyy in blackk,” a third comment read. Mouni’s BFF Disha Patani also called her ‘stunnerrrr’.

Mouni Roy has come a long way ever since she made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She became a popular name after she starred in Naagin. Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra. Recently, she was also seen in a music video titled ‘Dotara’ along with Jubin Nautiyal. Mouni is currently enjoying the success of her recently released series Sultan of Delhi.

In a recent interview, Mouni shared that it is projects like Sultan of Delhi and Brahmastra which changed people’s perception about her as an actor. “Brahmastra was absolutely different. When you see Gold, RAW and Made In China, I had played very Indianised characters. Maybe after Naagin and Sati, people could only see me as a ‘saree-clad Indian character’. So, for Milan sir to think of me as this cabaret dancer Nayantara, at a time when Brahmastra had not even released. I think it is an exciting time to be an actor where makers can visualise you in different roles. Such great parts are being written. I really feel fortunate to be offered these parts and be able to play them on screen,” she told Indian Express.