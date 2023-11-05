রবিবার , ৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২০শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Sexy! Mouni Roy Sizzles The Internet With A Racy Backless Swimsuit; Hot Pictures Goes Viral

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৫, ২০২৩ ৯:০৬ অপরাহ্ণ
Sexy! Mouni Roy Sizzles The Internet With A Racy Backless Swimsuit; Hot Pictures Goes Viral


Mouni Roy look ethereal in a backless swimsuit.

Mouni Roy look ethereal in a backless swimsuit.

Mouni Roy amped up the heat in a hot swimsuit in her latest social media post.

Mouni Roy is a fashion icon and there is no doubt about it. The actress has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. Recently, Mouni took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which she was seen posing inside a pool.

On Sunday, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures in which she can be seen striking various poses from inside a swimming pool. She wore a black and white polka dotted swimsuit with a plunging neckline. The carasouel also had glimpses of sunset at the ocean, a grumpy looking grey cat and a picture of the Brahmastra actress enjoying a ferry ride in front of Taj Hotel in Colaba. She captioned the post, “Are you guys watching #temtationisland yet? #sunday x.”

Take a look:

As soon as she shared the pictures, several celebs and fans rushed to the comment section to shower her with compliments. Disha Patani wrote, “Hottest.” Arjun Bijlani dropped a heart emoji. A fan wrote, “HOTTIE .” Another one commented, “Oh my God just looking like wow……” Someone else said, “Hottest .” A fan stated, “Wild & free Happy Holidays ❤️❤️❤️❤️ stunner .”

Mouni Roy has come a long way ever since she made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She became a popular name after she starred in Naagin. Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra. Recently, she was also seen in a music video titled ‘Dotara’ along with Jubin Nautiyal. Mouni is currently enjoying the success of her recently released series Sultan of Delhi.

In a recent interview, Mouni shared that it is projects like Sultan of Delhi and Brahmastra which changed people’s perception about her as an actor. “Brahmastra was absolutely different. When you see Gold, RAW and Made In China, I had played very Indianised characters. Maybe after Naagin and Sati, people could only see me as a ‘saree-clad Indian character’. So, for Milan sir to think of me as this cabaret dancer Nayantara, at a time when Brahmastra had not even released. I think it is an exciting time to be an actor where makers can visualise you in different roles. Such great parts are being written. I really feel fortunate to be offered these parts and be able to play them on screen,” she told Indian Express.

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Sexy! Mouni Roy Sizzles The Internet With A Racy Backless Swimsuit; Hot Pictures Goes Viral
Sexy! Mouni Roy Sizzles The Internet With A Racy Backless Swimsuit; Hot Pictures Goes Viral
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
হতে পারে 7
এত ছাড়! প্রচুর কম দামে টিভি, ক্যামেরা-সহ আরও কীকী পাওয়া যাচ্ছে Sony Diwali bonanza-য়?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20231105 WA0003
নাগরপুরে এমপি টিটু’র উপস্থিতিতে সরকারি কলেজে নবীন বরণ অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
received 991161565283411
দ্রব্যমূল্য নিয়ন্ত্রনে সিন্ডিকেট নিয়ন্ত্রন করুন : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Vaccine xia

খালেদা জিয়ার দ্বিতীয় ডোজ ভ্যাকসিন দুপুরে

 diwali shoot 166643833616x9

best-camera-centric-smartphones-to-buy-this-diwali | দীপাবলির আলো ধরা থাক ছবিতে! হাতে রাখতে পারেন এই ৫টি দারুন স্মার্টফোন – News18 Bangla

 25 15

খুলনায় ইয়াবাসহ শ্রম প্রতিমন্ত্রীর ভাগ্নে গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 12 26

চট্টগ্রামে ৩ লাখ ৯৬ হাজার ইয়াবাসহ ১২ রোহিঙ্গা আটক – Corporate Sangbad

 wm UGC

বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়গুলোতে বিশেষায়িত ল্যাব স্থাপন করা হবে: ইউজিসি

 10 42

ঝিনাইদহে চার বছরের শিশু মায়ের সঙ্গে কারাগারে! – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20230829 WA0000

জামালপুরে আ.লীগের নেতার ওপর হামলা,ছাত্রদল নেতা আটক

 imran bg 20230126124953

দালালচক্রের ব্যাপারে সবাইকে কাজ করার আহ্বান মন্ত্রীর

 wm Jobbarer Boli Khela File Photo 13 04 2022

বৈশাখী মেলা-জব্বারের বলিখেলা বন্ধে চট্টগ্রামে বিরূপ প্রতিক্রিয়া

 as 167334264916x9

Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 price and features, Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023-এর দাম ও ফিচার্স জেনে নিন – News18 Bangla