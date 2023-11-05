Sexy! Mouni Roy Sizzles The Internet With A Racy Backless Swimsuit; Hot Pictures Goes Viral

Mouni Roy is a fashion icon and there is no doubt about it. The actress has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. Recently, Mouni took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which she was seen posing inside a pool.

On Sunday, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures in which she can be seen striking various poses from inside a swimming pool. She wore a black and white polka dotted swimsuit with a plunging neckline. The carasouel also had glimpses of sunset at the ocean, a grumpy looking grey cat and a picture of the Brahmastra actress enjoying a ferry ride in front of Taj Hotel in Colaba. She captioned the post, “Are you guys watching #temtationisland yet? #sunday x.”

Take a look:

As soon as she shared the pictures, several celebs and fans rushed to the comment section to shower her with compliments. Disha Patani wrote, “Hottest.” Arjun Bijlani dropped a heart emoji. A fan wrote, “HOTTIE .” Another one commented, “Oh my God just looking like wow……” Someone else said, “Hottest .” A fan stated, “Wild & free Happy Holidays ❤️❤️❤️❤️ stunner .”

Mouni Roy has come a long way ever since she made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She became a popular name after she starred in Naagin. Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra. Recently, she was also seen in a music video titled ‘Dotara’ along with Jubin Nautiyal. Mouni is currently enjoying the success of her recently released series Sultan of Delhi.

In a recent interview, Mouni shared that it is projects like Sultan of Delhi and Brahmastra which changed people’s perception about her as an actor. “Brahmastra was absolutely different. When you see Gold, RAW and Made In China, I had played very Indianised characters. Maybe after Naagin and Sati, people could only see me as a ‘saree-clad Indian character’. So, for Milan sir to think of me as this cabaret dancer Nayantara, at a time when Brahmastra had not even released. I think it is an exciting time to be an actor where makers can visualise you in different roles. Such great parts are being written. I really feel fortunate to be offered these parts and be able to play them on screen,” she told Indian Express.