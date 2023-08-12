শনিবার , ১২ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ২৮শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Sexy! Nia Sharma Goes Bold In A Nude Cut-Out Dress; See Viral Photos

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১২, ২০২৩ ১:৫১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
nia sharmaaaa


Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 22:40 IST

Nia Sharma shared a bundle of ravishing pictures.

Nia Sharma shared a bundle of ravishing pictures.

Nia Sharma made her debut in the television industry with Kali- Ek Agnipariksha.

Nia Sharma is raising the heat on the internet with her latest photos on Instagram. Nia, who became a household name after doing Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai, flaunted her bombshell body in a bundle of sun-kissed pictures. The actress looked all things glamorous she went bold in an all nude ensemble.

Nia donned a nude coloured crop top, with an extra-plunging neckline. She kept her wavy locks lose. She paired with a mini-skirt of the same shade. She struck her poses with utmost perfection.

Have a look at the photos:

Nia Sharma, one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry, has often been judged or trolled for her outfits. The actress does not have any problem with her bold choices. In an interview with Hauterrfly, the actress opened up about her experience with being judged.

Nia was asked if this judgment is because of her ‘bahu’ image. The actress replied, “That’s it. It ends there. That’s the only thing. Had I been this woman who had started in Bollywood directly, had I directly been in Bollywood and done this, this (judgment) would have never happened. Just because my starting was from TV that too because I was destined to be here. I had no qualms, aspirations or my life’s agenda was not to be on TV. I was trying to be a journalist for all I know. This life has been a dream life. For where I have reached what I have done. The life I am living right now, it has been all in my head since I was 15 years old.”

Nia Sharma made her debut in the television industry with Kali- Ek Agnipariksha. Later, she featured in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She further gained popularity by starring alongside Ravi Dubey in the widely acclaimed series Jamai Raja. The actress also appeared in various reality shows, including Box Cricket League and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. In her most recent appearance, she captivated the audience with her performances on the star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Jolaboddhota
‘জলাবদ্ধতা নিরসনে সংস্থাগুলোর আরও সমন্বয়ের প্রয়োজন’
বাংলাদেশ
1691783598 photo
Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Clinical India tame Japan for a place in the final against Malaysia | Hockey News
খেলাধুলা
1 27
Dog’s Separation Anxiety: আপনার পোষ্য কুকুরের ‘সেপারেশন অ্যাংজাইটি’ হচ্ছে না তো? বুঝবেন কী করে? বড় বিপদ আটকাতে জানুন কী করবেন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
nia sharmaaaa
Sexy! Nia Sharma Goes Bold In A Nude Cut-Out Dress; See Viral Photos
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
spiced tea

These are the Benefits of Having Spiced Tea During Winter Mornings

 wm Awamilegue Logo 750x563 750x563 1 750x563 1

৪ জেলা সম্মেলনের তারিখ নির্ধারণে আওয়ামী লীগের চিঠি

 1665663056 photo

Women’s Asia Cup: Sri Lanka steal 1 run win over Pakistan, set up title clash against India | Cricket News

 20211126 205612

আরব আমিরাতে জাতীয় দিবস উপলক্ষে বিনামূল্যে আইসক্রিম!

 kafi khan.jpg1

[১] প্রবীণ বেতার ব্যক্তিত্ব কাফি খান মারা গেছেন

 Biden Supreme Court

What’s Next For The Supreme Court Vacancy?

 supreme court

SC Refuses to Shift CM Mamata’s Election Plea Outside Bengal, Tells Adhikari Can’t Allow Choice of HC

 IMG 20220331 WA0000

সরিষাবাড়ীতে আবারও সাংবাদিকের ওপর সন্ত্রাসীদের হামলা

 COXBAZAR JAJ

কক্সবাজারে ইয়াবা পাচার মামলায় দুইজনের যাবজ্জীবন – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20230108 WA0004

শীতের প্রকোপে জবুথবু গোপালগঞ্জ