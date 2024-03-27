বুধবার , ২৭ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১৩ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Sexy Photo | Bhumi Pednekar Flaunts Bombshell Body in Very Racy Cutout Swimwear; Hot Pic Goes Viral

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৭, ২০২৪ ৯:৪০ অপরাহ্ণ
bhumi pednekar sexy photo 2024 03 a4baba9ab741ca6f9f83da0940bb9fbc


Bhumi Pednekar raises the heat in a sexy swimwear as she enjoys a pool day.

Bhumi Pednekar raises the heat in a sexy swimwear as she enjoys a pool day.

Bhumi Pednekar showcases her summer-ready body in an aqua cutout swimwear as she soaks up the sun during a relaxing day by the pool. Check out her sexy photo here.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar showed off her stunning body as she soaked up the summer sun in a new sexy photo shared onto her official Instagram page on Wednesday. The 34-year-old actress, who recently impressed her fans with her nuanced performance in Bhakshak, could be seen striking a hot pose while lounging on a comfortable chair outdoors with a shimmering pool behind her.

The Bollywood diva wore a strapless, aqua cutout swimwear that was secured with a belt at the front and slipped into matching bottoms. Bhumi accessorised her look by wearing flashy, gold neckpiece as well as chunky gold bracelet on her left wrist while her long hair was parted in the middle and cascaded past her shoulders in natural waves.

Sharing the photo, Bhumi wrote, “It’s not a vacay, it’s a WORKAY.” She also tagged singer Lisa Mishra in the caption for photo courtesy. The photo went viral in no time, with celebs and netizens drooling over Bhumi’s sexy look.

Bhumi is considered one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry, given her incredible body of work. She is currently basking in the unanimous appreciation and love showered upon her for her stellar performance in Bhakshak.

Bhumi’s superbly intense and brilliant performance in the film has earned her incredible applause. Amidst all the acclaim and love coming her way for Bhakshak, there are conjectures about Bhumi wanting to also have a career in Hollywood! When quizzed about the same, Bhumi said, “I do have Hollywood aspirations. I feel it is the best time for artists to be ambitious because the world is now a melting pot of cultures, of diversity and authenticity. Actors now can have a very active career internationally because of the kind of films and series that are being made or the kind of roles that are being written for them.”

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG College Photo 27 03 2024
চট্টগ্রাম কলেজে ছাত্রলীগের দুপক্ষের মধ্যে মারামারি
বাংলাদেশ
1711554144 photo
Abhishek Sharma: IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma shatters Travis Head’s record in the same innings against Mumbai Indians | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
bhumi pednekar sexy photo 2024 03 a4baba9ab741ca6f9f83da0940bb9fbc
Sexy Photo | Bhumi Pednekar Flaunts Bombshell Body in Very Racy Cutout Swimwear; Hot Pic Goes Viral
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm BNP Leader Ameer Koshru
বিস্ফোরক মামলায় আমীর খসরুসহ ৪৫৩ আসামির বিচার শুরু
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Jahangirnagar University 17

আবাসন সমস্যা সমাধানে জাবিতে ছাত্রীদের রাতভর বিক্ষোভ

 shutterstock 1922052569

Here are the Accessories for Your Winter Wardrobe

 download 2 1

‘বাংলাবান্ধা এক্সপ্রেস’ এর চলাচল শুরু করবে ৮ নভেম্বর

 1653039960 wm UGC

বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের কর্মকর্তা-কর্মচারী নিয়োগে আসছে অভিন্ন নীতিমালা

 received 733475538402442

চারঘাট ইসলামী ব্যাংক এজেন্ট মালিকের বিরুদ্ধে আয়কর ফাঁকির অভিযোগ

 cold 1

শীতকালে সর্দি-কাশি লেগেই থাকে? ইমিউনিটি বাড়াতে ব্যবহার করুন এই উপাদান

 Bone Marrow

অস্থিমজ্জা প্রতিস্থাপন, নতুন দিশা দেখাতে বদ্ধপরিকর চিকিৎসকরা – News18 Bangla

 wm shafin ahmed

শাফিন আহমেদ জাতীয় পার্টির ভাইস চেয়ারম্যান

 1658767071 photo

Shahrukh Khan looks to make a mark as an allrounder | Cricket News

 samsung galaxy s22

জেন নেক্সট মোবাইলের দুনিয়ায় ঝড় তুলেছে Samsung Galaxy S22-সহ অন্যান্য স্মার্টফোন, দেখে নিন এক নজরে