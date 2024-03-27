Sexy Photo | Bhumi Pednekar Flaunts Bombshell Body in Very Racy Cutout Swimwear; Hot Pic Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar showed off her stunning body as she soaked up the summer sun in a new sexy photo shared onto her official Instagram page on Wednesday. The 34-year-old actress, who recently impressed her fans with her nuanced performance in Bhakshak, could be seen striking a hot pose while lounging on a comfortable chair outdoors with a shimmering pool behind her.

The Bollywood diva wore a strapless, aqua cutout swimwear that was secured with a belt at the front and slipped into matching bottoms. Bhumi accessorised her look by wearing flashy, gold neckpiece as well as chunky gold bracelet on her left wrist while her long hair was parted in the middle and cascaded past her shoulders in natural waves.

Sharing the photo, Bhumi wrote, “It’s not a vacay, it’s a WORKAY.” She also tagged singer Lisa Mishra in the caption for photo courtesy. The photo went viral in no time, with celebs and netizens drooling over Bhumi’s sexy look.

Bhumi is considered one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry, given her incredible body of work. She is currently basking in the unanimous appreciation and love showered upon her for her stellar performance in Bhakshak.

Bhumi’s superbly intense and brilliant performance in the film has earned her incredible applause. Amidst all the acclaim and love coming her way for Bhakshak, there are conjectures about Bhumi wanting to also have a career in Hollywood! When quizzed about the same, Bhumi said, “I do have Hollywood aspirations. I feel it is the best time for artists to be ambitious because the world is now a melting pot of cultures, of diversity and authenticity. Actors now can have a very active career internationally because of the kind of films and series that are being made or the kind of roles that are being written for them.”