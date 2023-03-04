শনিবার , ৪ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১৯শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Sexy Pooja Hegde Flaunts Long Toned Legs In Thigh High Slit Dress, Trolls Drag Urfi Javed

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৪, ২০২৩ ১২:২৪ অপরাহ্ণ
pooja hegde


Last Updated: March 04, 2023, 11:34 IST

Pooja Hegde reminds social media of Urfi Javed. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Pooja Hegde reminds social media of Urfi Javed. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Pooja Hegde looks drop-dead gorgeous in a sexy outfit at a recent fashion event.

Actress Pooja Hegde raised temperatures with her latest outing. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star was a vision in white as she attended a fashion event in Mumbai on Friday night wearing a sexy white dress. Pooja slipped into an off-shoulder crop top that featured an extended sheer sleeve. The top was paired with a skirt, featuring a thigh-high slit. Pooja confidently posed for the cameras before making her way to the event.

While fans praised her look, they couldn’t help but compare her with Urfi Javed. Also attending the event, Urfi was also seen wearing a white outfit. Many social media users felt that both outfits were the same.

“Urfi also worn something similar today,” a social media user pointed out. “Same dress as Urfi… Bin faltu logo ne gaaliya sunayi usko,” added another. “Original or duplicate me woh hi difference hai jo isme Or urfi me….. Yeah kitni awesome lag rhi hai or urfi weird,” a third user wrote. “Comparing to Urfi she is much more at ease,” a fourth wrote. “Urfi dress is almost similar .. But a great height can add on double charm in the look of that dress ..Pooja hegde is looking gorgeous..!!” a fifth user wrote.

For the unversed, Urfi opted for a revealing white dress. However, the style is completely different from Pooja’s outfit. Urfi donned a stunning white outfit comprising a strapless blouse and a skirt featuring a long train and a thigh-high cut.

On the work front, Pooja will be seen Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. It is slated to release on Eid 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTGNEWS 1
চট্টগ্রামে ইম্পেরিয়াল হাসপাতালের ওয়াকথন কর্মসূচি
বাংলাদেশ
1677911206 photo
Pitches for India-Australia series have been poor: Mark Taylor | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Holi 2023 Harbal Colour
Holi 2023 Festival | দোলের আগে কীভাবে কিনবেন হারবাল রঙ? জেনে নিন হারবাল রঙ চেনার সহজ পদ্ধতি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
pooja hegde
Sexy Pooja Hegde Flaunts Long Toned Legs In Thigh High Slit Dress, Trolls Drag Urfi Javed
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
christmas traditional gift

Traditional Gift Ideas to Brighten the Joyous Occasion; Check Photos

 IMG20210922170052

দীর্ঘ ৯দিন ছুটির ফাঁদে বেনাপোল স্থলবন্দর

 wm Email From Zimbabwe on Basis Election 25 12 2021

বেসিস নির্বাচনের আগে গণমাধ্যমে উড়ো মেইল!

 94887202.cms

TOISA 2021: Performances | Photogallery

 white cane

Theme, History, Significance and Celebrations

 TAJ10

খুলনায় শিক্ষার্থীর বিরুদ্ধে ডিজিটাল আইনে মামলা – Corporate Sangbad

 mobile signal

কল রিসিভ করার আগেই ডিসকানেক্ট হয়ে যাচ্ছে? সমস্যার ভূত ফোনের ভিতরেই, কী করবেন জেনে নিন – News18 Bangla

 1627021794 sidhuamarindersingh

The Photo-Op Punjab Congress Eagerly Waited for Months

 sad and happy

Past Suffering Might Have an Impact on Future Praise: Study

 বিডি থাই ফুড ও ইউনিয়ন ব্যাংক এর আইপিও আবেদন শেষ হচ্ছে এই সপ্তাহে – Corporate Sangbad

বিডি থাই ফুড ও ইউনিয়ন ব্যাংক এর আইপিও আবেদন শেষ হচ্ছে এই সপ্তাহে – Corporate Sangbad