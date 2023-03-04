Sexy Pooja Hegde Flaunts Long Toned Legs In Thigh High Slit Dress, Trolls Drag Urfi Javed

Actress Pooja Hegde raised temperatures with her latest outing. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star was a vision in white as she attended a fashion event in Mumbai on Friday night wearing a sexy white dress. Pooja slipped into an off-shoulder crop top that featured an extended sheer sleeve. The top was paired with a skirt, featuring a thigh-high slit. Pooja confidently posed for the cameras before making her way to the event.

While fans praised her look, they couldn’t help but compare her with Urfi Javed. Also attending the event, Urfi was also seen wearing a white outfit. Many social media users felt that both outfits were the same.

“Urfi also worn something similar today,” a social media user pointed out. “Same dress as Urfi… Bin faltu logo ne gaaliya sunayi usko,” added another. “Original or duplicate me woh hi difference hai jo isme Or urfi me….. Yeah kitni awesome lag rhi hai or urfi weird,” a third user wrote. “Comparing to Urfi she is much more at ease,” a fourth wrote. “Urfi dress is almost similar .. But a great height can add on double charm in the look of that dress ..Pooja hegde is looking gorgeous..!!” a fifth user wrote.

For the unversed, Urfi opted for a revealing white dress. However, the style is completely different from Pooja’s outfit. Urfi donned a stunning white outfit comprising a strapless blouse and a skirt featuring a long train and a thigh-high cut.

On the work front, Pooja will be seen Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. It is slated to release on Eid 2023.

