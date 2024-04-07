Sexy! Sanya Malhotra Slips Into A Bikini For A Sunset Dip In A Swimming Pool; Hot Photo Goes Viral

Sanya Malhotra dropped jaws with her latest sizzling photo sporting a bikini. The Jawan actress is enjoying a well-deserved break and she has been flooding out timelines with photos from the trip. Recently, a photo of the actress went viral in which she was seen soaking in the sun in a bikini. In the photo shared on a pap account, Sanya was seen wearing a hot red bikini.

In the picture, Sanya was seen admiring the sunset in between a swim. She had her face against the camera. Check out the hot photo below:

Sanya has had a memorable few months. In September last year, she impressed everyone after she appeared alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. The actress played a pivotal role in the film, essaying the role of a doctor. Speaking about her experience of working with SRK, she told News18.com, “It felt surreal to share screen space with the absolute King, the Badshah of all hearts. My focus was always what I could learn from superstar Shah Rukh Khan. When I got this opportunity, it’s something I could never have said no to because I’m a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan. To get to work with him, to be around him, to see him work – why would I say no to it even in my dreams? All I did was observe him. I would look at the way he conducts himself and trust me he left me in awe every time. I now understand why people love him so much.”

Besides that, she was seen in Sam Bahadur. Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, Sanya played the role of Silloo Manekshaw, Manekshaw’s wife. In 2024, she will be seen in Mrs X, a remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, and Atlee’s Baby John. The film is headlined by Varun Dhawan.