Sexy! Shama Sikander Flaunts Ample Curves In Bold Plunging Neckline Outfit, Hot Photos Go Viral

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৪, ২০২৩ ১:০২ অপরাহ্ণ
shama 2023 11 61da63eeccfd6e804855ca5628742de9


Shama Sikander raises heat with new sexy photos.

Shama Sikander raises heat with new sexy photos.

Shama Sikander set temperatures raising with her bold new look. The actress shares a few sexy photos of her look on Instagram.

Shama Sikander set Instagram on fire with her sexy photos. The actress raised temperatures when she slipped into a plunging neckline suit and posed for a few photos. Shama was seen rocking a floral printed vest that accentuated her curves, resulting in some hot photos. She matched the vest with a pair of matching pants.

She styled the outfit with statement rings and a pair of high feels. She left her locks loose to complete her look. Sharing the photos, Shama wrote, “Artists are simple people with complex minds. Channelling the artist in me!”

Fans took to the comments section and praised her. “Every time I see your pictures, I lack words to describe how beautiful you are,” a comment read. “Wow you’re looking absolutely stunning and gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” added another. “Damnnnn you looking absolutely stunning ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” a third comment read.

Last week, Shama treated fans to a sexy photo in which she was seen posing in a gorgeous white outfit with a plunging neckline. In the photo, Shama looked sizzling in a black bra paired with a white shirt and sequined shorts. She captioned the photo, “Warning: Unleashing my Friday fierceness! Handle with fabulousness”.

Shama Sikander has worked in several shows including Baal Veer, Ye Meri Life Hai and Maaya: Slave of Her Desires among others. Earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Shama shared that she wants to work in web-series and films only now and does not want to return to television.

Speaking about work, she had told News18, “I’m looking at only web series and feature films. I believe in doing different kinds of cinema, stories that matter. I want to do characters on screen that can add to people’s lives. I feel that content can be used for great purpose for the well-being of everyone in all its art and glory. So I want to do meaty roles, and powerful performances as I am a performer and I deserve the best.”

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

