Sexy! Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Her Curves In A Green One Shoulder Midi Dress; Check Out Hot Photos

মার্চ ২৩, ২০২৪ ৫:২৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Tamannaah Bhatia sets the internet on fire in a dark green Midi dress.

Tamannaah Bhatia sizzled the internet with the latest set of pictures from her recent photoshoot.

Tamannaah Bhatia has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her stlye. Each time the actress drops pictures or videos of herself on social media, she leaves everyone gasping for breath. On Friday too, Tamannaah took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos which are now setting fire online.

Sharing the snaps on her timeline, Tamannaah Bhatia sizzled in a dark green, one shoulder Midi dress. As she struck poses on some balcony, Tamannaah Bhatia dished out bewitching looks with the backdrop of the setting sun. Not only that, the Lust Stories 2 actress exuded glamour in a dewy makeup. She wrote the caption,

“Fly fly till you succeed.”

Take a look:

Fans flooded the comment section with compliments. One of them wrote, “Bahut sunder look .” Another one commented, “Looking Hot .” Someone else said, “The most beautiful!!!” A fan stated, “Gorgeous!!”

On the professional front, Tamannaah has an exciting lineup of projects in her pipeline. She is set to grace the silver screen in director Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming action drama film Vedaa alongside John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh. Additionally, she will be seen in Shamas Nawab Siddiqui’s comedy-drama film Bole Chudiyan. The film is based on the true-life events of the lead actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Reportedly, Tamannaah will also be seen in a dance number in Stree 2. Last month, a source exclusively told News18 Showsha that Tamannaah will be seen grooving to the beats of a peppy dance number in this film as well. “Tamannaah Bhatia will be featured in a song in Stree 2. It’s an upbeat dance number that will be as catchy as Kamariya. The shoot for the same has already been done,” the source revealed. “With several hit songs in her kitty, the makers of Stree 2 felt that Tamannaah was the right fit for the song. Rajkummar Rao will be a part of the song, and the duo will be seen sharing screen space for the first time,” the source added.

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team.



Source link

