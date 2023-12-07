Sexy! Tejasswi Prakash Turns The Heat Up In A Black Dress With A High Slit; See Hot Photos

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the biggest names in television today. Time and again, Tejasswi Prakash has made heads turn with her sartorial choices. The actress has a noteworthy approach towards fashion and her impeccable sense of style is proof of the same. Having said that, her latest appearance was also a head-turner.

Tejasswi looked absolutely breathtaking in a black gown featuring a high slit on one side. Tejasswi paired the one-shoulder dress with a statement gold ear cuff and dainty bracelets. She kept her makeup simple and styled her hair in a wet, slicked-back look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after a sizzling stint on Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are ready to showcase their sizzling romance on the sets of Temptation Island India. Hosted by Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy, the reality series features a social experiment of testing love and commitment between couples as they separate into two villas filled with attractive tempters of the opposite sex.

Tejasswi’s highly anticipated entry has been eagerly awaited by many ‘Tejran’ fans who have patiently awaited the couple’s joint appearance on the show. From the recent promo, we can see that after a prolonged wait, the duo is finally making their debut together on the show in the upcoming episode. Tejasswi will be seen providing valuable insights and relationship advice to the contestants, helping them navigate through their dilemmas.

“You can never train the heart to believe something; what is right or wrong is only a thought that emerges in the brain. Our heart doesn’t understand this. If you fall in love, you’re just in love; there’s no going back,” she said, talking about her take on love and temptations.

Tejasswi Prakash is also currently seen playing the titular role in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fantasy television show, Naagin 6.