বৃহস্পতিবার , ৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২২শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Sexy! Tejasswi Prakash Turns The Heat Up In A Black Dress With A High Slit; See Hot Photos

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৭, ২০২৩ ১০:৪৭ অপরাহ্ণ
tejasswi 2023 12 a3a1a2e8c12cdcda5b1542e5ea2182de


Tejasswi's latest look has turned the heat up. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Tejasswi Prakash flaunted her curves in a one-shoulder black dress featuring a high slit.

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the biggest names in television today. Time and again, Tejasswi Prakash has made heads turn with her sartorial choices. The actress has a noteworthy approach towards fashion and her impeccable sense of style is proof of the same. Having said that, her latest appearance was also a head-turner.

Tejasswi looked absolutely breathtaking in a black gown featuring a high slit on one side. Tejasswi paired the one-shoulder dress with a statement gold ear cuff and dainty bracelets. She kept her makeup simple and styled her hair in a wet, slicked-back look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after a sizzling stint on Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are ready to showcase their sizzling romance on the sets of Temptation Island India. Hosted by Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy, the reality series features a social experiment of testing love and commitment between couples as they separate into two villas filled with attractive tempters of the opposite sex.

Tejasswi’s highly anticipated entry has been eagerly awaited by many ‘Tejran’ fans who have patiently awaited the couple’s joint appearance on the show. From the recent promo, we can see that after a prolonged wait, the duo is finally making their debut together on the show in the upcoming episode. Tejasswi will be seen providing valuable insights and relationship advice to the contestants, helping them navigate through their dilemmas.

“You can never train the heart to believe something; what is right or wrong is only a thought that emerges in the brain. Our heart doesn’t understand this. If you fall in love, you’re just in love; there’s no going back,” she said, talking about her take on love and temptations.

Tejasswi Prakash is also currently seen playing the titular role in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fantasy television show, Naagin 6.

kashvi mugshot 2023 11 c6435cdcdbcc579307e57ae1237fe3ce
Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a News Trainee at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interestinRead More



Source link

