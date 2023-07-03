সোমবার , ৩ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ২০শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sexy! Triptii Dimri Leaves Little To Imagination as She Slips Into Sheer, Plunging Backless Dress

triptii dimri


Triptii Dimri raises heat with her sexy photos.

Triptii Dimri raises heat with her sexy photos.

Triptii Dimri raises temperatures in her sexy sheer outfit. The actress stepped out to attend a party.

Triptii Dimri is raising the temperatures and how! The actress, who is surrounded by break-up rumours, was spotted making her way to a party recently wearing a bold outfit. The Qala star stepped out on a rainy night wearing a sheer green dress that left little to the imagination. If that wasn’t enough, Triptii’s dress also featured a plunging back neckline, grabbing eyeballs.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, the actress was sporting big smiles as she posed for the cameras. She later joined Vicky Kaushal and other stars, as they celebrated the wrap of their upcoming film. Fans took to the comments section and praised Triptii for her sexy outfit.

“Pretty she is,” a user wrote. “@tripti_dimri killing it,” added another. “slaying in the outfit ????,” a third user wrote.

The Qala star has been in the news lately for her break up. She was reportedly dating Anushka Sharma’s brother for a while now. However, the rumoured couple sparked break up rumours earlier this weekend. Speculations of the couple breaking up began when Triptii Dimri and Karnesh Ssharma unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted several pictures together. Even Triptii’s character poster from Bulbbul is missing from Karnesh’s Instagram.

Triptii Dimri gained recognition for her roles in films like Poster Boys, Laila Majnu and Bulbbul. She recently impressed audiences in the Netflix film Qala. Bulbbul and Qala have been backed by Karnesh’s production house, Clean Slate Filmz. Until a few months ago, it was also owned by Anushka Sharma.

Source link

