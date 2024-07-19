Sexy! Triptii Dimri Turns Up Heat in Sheer Dress at Bad Newz Screening, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Triptii Dimri made a sensational entrance at the “Bad Newz” screening, capturing the attention of everyone present with her stunning off-shoulder, sheer white dress. The ensemble, paired with an elegant emerald necklace, perfectly complemented her wavy hair, highlighting her ultra-glamorous look.

Triptii, who plays the lead role in “Bad Newz” alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, has been creating significant buzz for her bold and intimate scenes with Vicky, particularly in the film’s song “Jaanam.” Her chemistry with Vicky in the movie has been a hot topic among fans online, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the film’s release.

As she posed for the paparazzi, Triptii’s poise was evident, further establishing her as a rising star in Bollywood. Her popularity has skyrocketed, especially after her cameo in “Animal,” where she shared intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor. This role not only showcased her in a different light but also significantly boosted her social media following, with her Instagram followers increasing from 800k to a staggering 5.3 million.

Triptii’s successful cameo in “Animal” has paved the way for her casting in its sequel, “Animal Park,” where she will once again star alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Her growing list of impressive performances includes notable films like “Qala,” “Bulbul,” and “Laila Majnu”.

At the “Bad Newz” screening, Triptii was not the only star who stole the show. The event was graced by several other celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Neha Sharma, Triptii Dimri, Nikita Dutta, Sunny Kaushal, Ananya Panday, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Each of them brought their glamour and charisma to the red carpet, making it a star-studded affair.