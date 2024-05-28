Sexy Video! Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Curves in Strappy Bodysuit at Mr and Mrs Mahi Screening | Watch

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is making heads turn in a very sexy promotional look for her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The actress opted for a customised blue-coloured strappy bodysuit which had ‘Mahi 06’ written on it as she arrived at a special screening of her movie.

In a video, shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Janhvi is all smile as she poses for the paps outside the screening venue. The actress was joined by her father Boney Kapoor and sisters Khushi and Anshula. Janhvi looked ultra-glamorous in her out-of-the-box ensemble. As for the glam, she went for glittery eyes and half bun.

Meanwhile, in a heartfelt gesture before the release of ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, Janhvi visited a temple in Chennai with her late mother and legendary actress, Sridevi’s cousin Maheshwari Ayyappan. The temple held special significance for Sridevi. Sharing a photo of her visit on Instagram, Janhvi revealed that this temple was her mother’s favourite spot in Chennai. Janhvi looked beautiful in a floral saree lehenga, sporting a big smile for the camera, keeping her mother’s cherished traditions alive in her own life. Captioning the photo, she wrote, “Visited Muppathanam temple for the first time ❤️ mummas most favourite place to visit in Chennai ”

Janhvi also recently talked about how her mother’s sudden passing affected her and led her to embrace religious practices. Reflecting on her film ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, she discussed her mother’s superstitions, like avoiding certain activities on specific dates and not wearing black on Fridays. Initially, Janhvi didn’t follow these beliefs, but after her mother’s death, she found herself adopting them more.

Earlier, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi performed Ganga arti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi as they sought blessings for their film.