বৃহস্পতিবার , ২ মে ২০২৪
Sexy Video! Shriya Saran Goes Bold in See-through Crop Top And Skirt, Hot Video Goes Viral | Watch

মে ২, ২০২৪ ১১:৫৪ অপরাহ্ণ
shriya saran sexy video 2024 05 3b3af95f0d9476ac7b2b14e579fe7cff


Shriya Saran dazzles in an all-black sexy outfit at an award show.

Shriya Saran knows how to heat up social media. The actress is breaking the internet with her hottest look so far. Check out her sexy video here.

Shriya Saran was every inch the sizzling sensation when she stepped out for a glamorous award night in Mumbai on Thursday. The actress turned up the heat in a busty, flesh-flashing crop top with body-hugging skirt as she arrived at the event.

Shriya’s sheer black crop top highlighted her curves perfectly. She teamed the tiny top with matching skirt that featured a low-rise waist and a slit down the middle. With both her midriff and legs on full display, the diva completed her sensational look with white danglers and a bunch of diamond rocks.

Shriya was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet. She even greeted the photographers with a flying kiss. Netizens, too, were impressed by her hot look.

Shriya Saran began her acting career with the Telugu movie Ishtam in 2001. She later ventured into Bollywood with Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003, directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar. In this film, she played a supporting role alongside Genelia D’Souza and Ritesh Deshmukh.

Shriya recently appeared in the Disney Plus Hotstar series titled Showtime. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, with Sumit Roy as the creator and co-writer, the web series boasts of a star-studded cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, and Vishal Vashishtha. Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Mihir Desai under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner, the series premiered on March 8 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Shriya Saran is now all geared up to star in upcoming films such as Drishyam 3 and Naragasooran.

