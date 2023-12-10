রবিবার , ১০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৫শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Issued Notice In Gutka Ad Case: Allahabad High Court

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১০, ২০২৩ ২:৫৪ অপরাহ্ণ
srk akshay ajay 2023 12 5a71bd5c099cf28fc51f2276c18c7102


Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: December 10, 2023, 14:19 IST

Allahabad Cantonment, India

Notices have been issued to Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in connection with advertisements they do for gutka companies. (Photos: Instagram)

Notices have been issued to Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in connection with advertisements they do for gutka companies. (Photos: Instagram)

The court was also informed that Amitabh Bachchan had sent a legal notice to a gutka company, which was showing his advertisement despite the fact that he had already cancelled his contract with it.

The central government, responding to a contempt petition, informed the Lucknow bench of Allahabad Court that it has issued notices to actors Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn in connection with advertisements they do for gutka companies.

The Centre’s counsel informed the High Court on Friday that the same issue was also being heard by the Supreme Court and as such the instant petition should be dismissed. After hearing the submission, the bench fixed the hearing for May 9, 2024. A bench of justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan had earlier directed the central government to decide the representation of the petitioner, who had originally contended that action should be taken against the actors and dignitaries who were given high-profile awards but were advertising for gutka companies.

The representation was made to the government on October 22 but no action was taken in the matter, the petitioner argued. Thereafter, hearing the contempt petition, the high court had issued notice to the Cabinet Secretary of the central government. On Friday, Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey informed the High Court that the Centre had issued show cause notices to Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn.

The court was also informed that Amitabh Bachchan had sent a legal notice to a gutka company, which was showing his advertisement despite the fact that he had already cancelled his contract with it.

Follow this space for more updates related to the case. 

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)

chirag mugshot 2023 11 497616095485420c6efb4b620d94357d scaled
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuseRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

srk akshay ajay 2023 12 5a71bd5c099cf28fc51f2276c18c7102 16x9
Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Issued Notice In Gutka Ad Case: Allahabad High Court
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing 10.1 800x420
পার্বত্য মন্ত্রী বীর বাহাদুরের আয় বেড়েছে ৭ গুণ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
fireservice1 800x420
চট্টগ্রামে ম্যাট্রেস কারখানায় আগুন
বাংলাদেশ
1702171506 photo
India Vs England: ‘Didn’t read the ball well…’: Harmanpreet Kaur acknowledges batting failure as India concede series
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
menstrual

Happy Couple Goals: শুতে যাওয়ার আগে শুধু এই কাজ করুন, সোহাগে পরিপূর্ণ হবে দাম্পত্য

 30 4

ঝিনাইদহে স্বামীকে শ্বাসরোধ করে হত্যার দায়ে স্ত্রী’র যাবজ্জীবন – Corporate Sangbad

 c 3 166928828216x9

Vivo X90 Pro specification, price, ভিভো এক্স নাইন্টি ফিচার্স – News18 Bangla

 received 778065800317275

লক্ষ্মীপুরের রায়পুরে সততা কোরিয়ান ল্যাংগুয়েজ ট্রেনিং সেন্টার উদ্বোধন

 ac water 169467022616x9

এসি থেকে নির্গত জলে বাসন ধোওয়া য়ায় অনায়াসে, তবে মাথায় রাখতে হবে একটা কথা

 1595932989 sasikala new

VK Sasikala Hints at Return to Politics in Viral Audio, Promises to ‘Sort Out’ AIADMK

 untitled design 96

All You Need to About Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s Vegan Meat Investment

 1101 mozammel haque 20221019181853

বিদেশে অপপ্রচারকারীদের শনাক্তে পদক্ষেপ নিচ্ছে সরকার

 download 5 2

অগ্রণী ব্যাংকে চাকরি, চুক্তি ২ বছরের

 1625788695 photo

Karolina Pliskova rallies to reach first Wimbledon final | Tennis News