Shah Rukh Khan Apologises, Says Won’t Step Out At Mannat To Greet Fans On 60th Birthday: ‘Will Miss…’ | Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan apologized to fans outside Mannat on his 60th birthday, citing safety concerns and crowd control advised by authorities, and promised he would miss seeing them.

Shah Rukh Khan fans who had gathered outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of the superstar on his 60th birthday are in for some disappointment. The actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to apologise and share that he wouldn’t be stepping out to greet them this year. He explained that authorities had advised him against it for safety reasons due to the massive crowd gathered outside his Bandra home. Ever the charmer, SRK promised fans that he’d miss seeing them even more, signing off his note with lots of love.

In his tweet, SRK wrote, “Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues..”

The Bollywood superstar further said, “Thank you for understanding and believe me… I will miss seeing you more than you will. Was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing love. Love u all…”

Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me.My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues.Thank you for… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2025

