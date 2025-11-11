Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan Visit Dharmendra At Breach Candy Hospital Amid Health Concerns | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 11, 2025, 06:25 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan were spotted arriving at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Monday, where veteran actor Dharmendra is currently admitted.

Veteran actor Dharmendra continues to remain under medical observation at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. On Monday night, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving at the hospital to pay the veteran actor a visit amid health concerns. SRK was accompanied by his son Aryan Khan. While speculations about Dharmendra’s health sparked concern among fans, yesterday Hema Malini shared a health update, confirming he is under observation and is being closely monitored.

A video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani shows Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan arriving at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai to check on Dharmendra’s health and meet Deol family. Fondly known as Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’, Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital last week after reportedly experiencing breathing difficulties.

Hema Malini Confirms Dharmendra Is Stable

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, Hema Malini thanked everyone for their prayers and concern, confirming that the 89-year-old star is being closely monitored and is on the path to recovery. “I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery,” Hema Malini wrote in her post, accompanied by a smiling picture of the legendary actor.

Earlier on Monday, Sunny Deol’s team also issued a clarification to The Times of India, assuring fans that Dharmendra is stable and recovering under medical observation. “It’s rumour mongering like always. Sir is getting better. He’s under observation. There’s nothing to worry,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Salman Khan was also seen arriving at the hospital to check on the 89-year-old legend’s health. The clip shows the Tiger 3 star seated in the passenger seat of his vehicle, looking visibly concerned as he made his way to visit Dharmendra.

On the professional front, Dharmendra was last seen in the films Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

First Published: November 11, 2025, 06:25 IST

