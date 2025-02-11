Shah Rukh Khan As Avenger? Anthony Mackie Of Captain America Fame Calls Superstar ‘Damn Best’

Last Updated: February 11, 2025, 22:04 IST

Anthony Mackie praises Shah Rukh Khan as ‘the damn best’ while promoting Captain America: Brave New World.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anthony Mackie.

Marvel Studios is starting 2025 strong with Captain America: Brave New World, the highly anticipated sequel set to hit theatres on February 14. As excitement builds, Anthony Mackie, who takes on the lead role of Captain America, shared intriguing insights during a recent interview, revealing his admiration for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

When asked whether his winged Captain America and Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk could hold their own against characters like Deadpool and Wolverine, Mackie confidently said, “I think I could definitely give Deadpool a run for his money! That would probably be an even fight. I’m pretty good with my wings against his swords! The red rim would just cut him to pieces, so I think that could work out. And well, you can’t really beat a Hulk—you can only try to tame a Hulk, so Wolverine, I don’t see that going well for him fighting the Red Hulk.”

In a surprising twist, when asked which Bollywood actor he would recruit as the next Avenger, Mackie told influencer Kevin Zingkhai, “I think Shah Rukh Khan, he’s the damn best!” His comment instantly sparked buzz among Marvel and SRK fans alike, many imagining a crossover between the global superstar and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Directed by Julius Onah, the film features an impressive cast, including Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson. Produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, the sequel promises thrilling action sequences and new developments in the ever-expanding Marvel Universe.

With its release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Captain America: Brave New World is gearing up to be one of the biggest MCU releases of the year. Fans eagerly await the next chapter in Steve Rogers’ legacy, with Mackie fully stepping into the iconic role.

Catch Captain America: Brave New World in theatres on February 14.