Shah Rukh Khan Clicks Selfie With Fans On Birthday; Vijay-Samantha’s Kushi In Feb 2023

On his 57th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans from the famous Mannat balcony. In the pictures that surfaced, SRK was also seen waving at his fans and bowing down with folded hands. In some of the pictures, the actor was also seen taking a selfie with a sea of well-wishers gathered outside his residence. The Pathaan actor also took to his Twitter handle to drop a picture and thank fans for their wishes. “It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy,” he wrote.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has exclusively confirmed to News18 Showsha that the release of his upcoming film Kushi, also starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has been postponed. Vijay, who recently made his pan-India debut with Karan Johar’s co-production Liger, revealed that the film has been pushed to next year due to a “bunch of reasons”. Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and is backed by Pushpa producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar. The romance drama was scheduled to release in December, but Vijay has said that the filming has not yet been completed.

Shah Rukh Khan is making his comeback with a bang. On his 57th birthday, the ‘King of Romance’ treated his fans to the teaser of his upcoming high-octane actioner Pathaan. The minute-long teaser of his much-anticipated film has made his admirers go gaga all over social media. Looking at the humungous response from fans, it is safe to say that the Pathaan teaser has left the internet mighty impressed. While sharing the teaser on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye… Pathaan Teaser out now! Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”

Charu Asopa has leveled another big allegation against her estranged husband Rajeev Sen. In a recent interview, the Mere Angne Mein actress claimed that Rajeev had asked her to quit television because of his ‘trust issues’ and added that his level of possessiveness is ‘extremely difficult’. Not just this but on being asked if she talked to her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen before ending her marriage with Rajeev, Charu admitted that she didn’t. She also explained how Rajiv ‘disappeared’ suddenly and nobody in the family had any clue about his whereabouts.

Kundali Bhagya stars Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih are making headlines because of their recent pictures. Recently, Anjum took to her social media handle and dropped a series of mirror selfies with Preeta aka Shraddha. While Shraddha looked hottest in a white off-shoulder outfit, Anjum sported a black dress which she layered with a blue denim jacket. However, in one of the photos, Shraddha was seen touching Anjum’s breasts. This left netizens divided. Reacting to the picture, one of the social media users called the two actresses ‘ghatiya aurat (disgusting ladies)’.

