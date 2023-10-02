সোমবার , ২ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১৭ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Shah Rukh Khan Commemorates Gandhi Jayanti With A Special Note: ‘Never Lose Spirit In The Face Of Adversity’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২, ২০২৩ ৯:১৯ অপরাহ্ণ
shah rukh khan 2023 10 cac67fabc89360a024fd72ca7cfea89b


Shah Rukh Khan penned a note for Gandhi jayanti.

Shah Rukh Khan penned a note for Gandhi jayanti.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote that Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings are timeless and highlight the importance of unity and love.

On Monday, October 2, people across the country commemorated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and this also included Bollywood’s superstars. Amid celebrating the record-breaking success of his recent film Jawan and promoting his upcoming film Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to write a special note to mark this day.

Taking to his handle on the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Mahatma GandhiJi’s teachings are timeless and have underlined the importance of compassion, unity and love. He taught us how to never lose spirit and heart in the face of adversity. Let’s remember him and celebrate his legacy on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.”

One person commented, “❤️❤️❤️take care sir.” Another added, “Love you King Khan .” One fan of the Jawan headliner commented, “Shah Rukh Khan’s Tweet = The reason why Gandhi ji is Father of the Nation even Today!” Another added, “Love you sir.”

Meanwhile, some fans expressed their anticipation for Shah Rukh’s upcoming film Dunki in the comments section. One fan wrote, “Waiting for Dunki now .” One person added, “Waiting for #Dunki sir…” One fan wrote, “Dunki Movie will be super duper Blockbuster.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Dunki is directed by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani of 3 Idiots fame. The film will feature Taapsee Pannu as the lead, marking Taapsee and Shah Rukh’s first on-screen collaboration as a leading pair. the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 22 this year. It revolves around the illegal immigration process facilitated by donkey flights.

Shah will also reportedly feature in the film Tiger Vs Pathaan alongside Salman Khan. While there were initial reports of Aditya Chopra planning a joint script narration session for Salman and Shah Rukh, it was recently reported that the story was presented to them individually during separate meetings over a month ago.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Russian Film Festival 3
৩ দিনব্যাপী রুশ চলচ্চিত্র উৎসব ও আলোকচিত্র প্রদর্শনী শুরু
বাংলাদেশ
1696260059 photo
Hangzhou Asian Games: India’s 4x400m mixed relay bronze turned into silver after Sri Lanka disqualified | Asian Games 2023 News
খেলাধুলা
1686410112 desi ghee 5
Weight Loss in 7days: রোগা হওয়ার চরম দাওয়াই ঘি! প্রতিদিন ঠিক এই ভাবে রাখুন ডায়েটে, ঝরবে মেদ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shah rukh khan 2023 10 cac67fabc89360a024fd72ca7cfea89b
Shah Rukh Khan Commemorates Gandhi Jayanti With A Special Note: ‘Never Lose Spirit In The Face Of Adversity’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20230710 WA0027

টাঙ্গাইল জেলা পুলিশের মাস্টার প্যারেড অনুষ্ঠিত

 wm MBS

ওহাবি মতাদর্শের বিপরীতে সৌদি যুবরাজ, জানালেন সংস্কার পরিকল্পনা

 wm Libya 12.09.2023

ঘূর্ণিঝড়ে লণ্ডভণ্ড লিবিয়া, ১ হাজার মরদেহ উদ্ধার

 wm Israeli forces

ইহুদি বসতি স্থাপনের বিরুদ্ধে বিক্ষোভে ইসরাইলি পুলিশের হামলা

 block market2 1

ব্লক মার্কেটে ৫৮ কোম্পানির ৫২ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

 shreshtho ctg ecommerce ecommerce barta

বন্দরনগরী চট্টগ্রামে শ্রেষ্ঠ ডটকমের গ্র্যান্ড সেলার মিটাপ

 wm angela merkel

কে হবেন মার্কেলের উত্তরসূরী?

 IMG 20230125 WA0000

নাগরপুরে রিক্সা ও ইজিবাইক সমিতিতে আনোয়ার-শাহ আলম কমিটি বহাল

 Google Top searched question

Google Search: অবাক করা! গুগলে সবচেয়ে বেশি কোন প্রশ্নগুলির উত্তর খোঁজা হয় জানেন?

 IMG 20220207 WA0010

জয়পুরহাটে ইউপি নির্বাচনে বিভিন্ন ভোট কেন্দ্র পরিদর্শন