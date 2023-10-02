Shah Rukh Khan Commemorates Gandhi Jayanti With A Special Note: ‘Never Lose Spirit In The Face Of Adversity’

On Monday, October 2, people across the country commemorated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and this also included Bollywood’s superstars. Amid celebrating the record-breaking success of his recent film Jawan and promoting his upcoming film Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to write a special note to mark this day.

Taking to his handle on the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Mahatma GandhiJi’s teachings are timeless and have underlined the importance of compassion, unity and love. He taught us how to never lose spirit and heart in the face of adversity. Let’s remember him and celebrate his legacy on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.”

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 2, 2023

One person commented, “❤️❤️❤️take care sir.” Another added, “Love you King Khan .” One fan of the Jawan headliner commented, “Shah Rukh Khan’s Tweet = The reason why Gandhi ji is Father of the Nation even Today!” Another added, “Love you sir.”

Meanwhile, some fans expressed their anticipation for Shah Rukh’s upcoming film Dunki in the comments section. One fan wrote, “Waiting for Dunki now .” One person added, “Waiting for #Dunki sir…” One fan wrote, “Dunki Movie will be super duper Blockbuster.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Dunki is directed by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani of 3 Idiots fame. The film will feature Taapsee Pannu as the lead, marking Taapsee and Shah Rukh’s first on-screen collaboration as a leading pair. the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 22 this year. It revolves around the illegal immigration process facilitated by donkey flights.

Shah will also reportedly feature in the film Tiger Vs Pathaan alongside Salman Khan. While there were initial reports of Aditya Chopra planning a joint script narration session for Salman and Shah Rukh, it was recently reported that the story was presented to them individually during separate meetings over a month ago.